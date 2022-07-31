Ex-Red Sox Hunter Renfroe Reflects On ‘Hectic’ Pre-Lockout Trade To Brewers

The Chicago Cubs have traded away one of their players to the San Francisco Giants, and it is neither Willson Contreras or Ian Happ. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there is going to be focus on the Chicago Cubs. Dealing with another season where they are likely to miss the playoffs, the Cubs have been reportedly listening to trade offers on catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Well, they made a trade, albeit a minor one that does not involve either of the two star players.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO