Recommended: Dead & Company, Lincoln Center

Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
As mortgage rates rise.. We too rise up to meet the challenge and have since 1952.CNTV Nation
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this SummerGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
A New Family-Friendly Sports Bar is Coming to Fort Collins
Fieldhouse at the Fort will bring a cozy atmosphere and cookie skillets to Old Town right in time for Halloween
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
Celtic fest brings the music
A good Celtic tune can lift our hearts, set our feet dancing, and make life seem sweeter. This summer’s Celtic Fest – Sept. 24 and 25 in Frederick, CO – features two ensembles that offer a fresh take on what Celtic music means. Angus Mohr leads off...
Mr Yo’s Donuts Set To Sweeten Up Fort Collins
Are there other donut shops in Fort Collins? Yes. Is Mr Yo's going to be able to compete with them in terms of quality and service? Absolutely. Mr. Yo's Donuts has been a staple in the Windsor community for 9 years now and they're expanding into Fort Collins to make the "Choice City" even sweeter than it already is by opening up a location at 1335 West Elizabeth Street starting on Monday August 8th.
Raising Cane’s Continues to Eye Fort Collins Locations
Raising Cane’s confirmed with What Now Denver that it will continue its search for a Fort Collins location
Fort Collins Connexion Named 4th Fastest Internet Service Provider in the Nation
Fort Collins Connexion, Fort Collins’ own municipality-owned internet service provider was recognized as the 4th fastest internet service provider (ISP) in the nation in a recent article by PCMag.com. Since breaking ground in November 2018, [...] This post Fort Collins Connexion Named 4th Fastest Internet Service Provider in the Nation previously appeared on North Forty News.
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Local Organizations Use Grants to Build a More Equitable Community
Local nonprofits, schools, and government units are using new grants to make Fort Collins a more equitable place. Each organization can apply to receive a grant of up to $30,000 from Bohemian Foundation’s Bohemian Fund. [...] This post Local Organizations Use Grants to Build a More Equitable Community previously appeared on North Forty News.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opening first Colorado shop
BOULDER, Colo. — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is opening its first scoop shop in Colorado. The ice cream brand said it will open a new store in Boulder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Van Leeuwen will hold a grand opening celebration with $1 ice cream scoops from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 1750 29th Street #1304.
Community Rallies Around Old Town Timnath
Dozens of Residents and Business Owners Gather for Organizing Meeting. More than 40 Timnath residents and business owners gathered Thursday, July 21 for what they are calling a community organizing meeting for Old Town Timnath. Concerns about town governance and small-business development drew the most votes in an informal poll of top concerns.
3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle
Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
Loveland Mom/Daughter Duo Make Southwest Airlines History
There is cool stuff and then there is really cool stuff and I think this falls into the latter category. A mother and daughter team from Loveland recently made Southwest Airlines history when they both piloted a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St Louis. Captain Holly Petitt (mother) and...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Photo of the Week: Hanging Lake
Angie McDonough from Wellington took this shot of the other view from Hanging Lake. Hanging Lake is a Colorado treasure and a rare example of a travertine geological formation located in the heart of Glenwood Canyon on the White River National Forest. Thanks for sending us your photo Angie!. Sanderosa...
Lafayette teen with a message for her generation wins state pageant
Olivia Raichart doesn’t look like a stereotypical pageant queen. Her dreadlocked hair cascades more than halfway down her back. She’s the girl in the photograph holding her pet chicken; she’s the girl with flowers in her hair. With skateboarding and surfing as two of her favorite activities,...
CBS4 Anchor Jim Benemann reflects on career, pending retirement
Denver residents will miss Jim Benemann, who has been a fixture in so many living rooms delivering the news from the anchor desk of CBS4 for the past 20 years. His broadcast journalism career – most all of it in Denver – spans almost 45 years. “Jim has...
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
Your Chance to Run to the Hills With Iron Maiden
Find out how you can win a trip for two to Denver, Colorado to see Iron Maiden. Iron Maiden is one of the most legendary metal bands of all time. Iron Maiden has been making music and performing around the globe for over 4 decades. The band has recorded 17 studio albums, 13 live albums, 4 EPs, and 7 compilations.
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
