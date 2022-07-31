ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus coming to WNY in August

 3 days ago
96.1 The Breeze

The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing

There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Busiest Day in Western New York

You know what they say: there is always something going on in Buffalo, and if you think otherwise, then you are not looking hard enough. One weekend in particular is the busiest one we have seen within the last few years in Western New York. It’s full of concerts, festivals,...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Beau Fleuve returns to Central Terminal

When most Buffalonians hear beau fleuve—French for “beautiful river”—they recall the urban myth of French voyagers coming to their city in the mid-1700s and conferring this descriptor on the Niagara River. But in the past few years, the name has taken on new meaning, thanks to Lindsey Taylor.
BUFFALO, NY
Williamsville, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Black Business Month runs through August 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Live Nation addresses "stressful, rowdy" night at the gates of Darien Lake in email to employees

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Live Nation addressed rumors about a fight outside a Darien Lake concert over the weekend in an email to employees Monday morning. In the email signed by Live Nation General Manager Molly Groden, employees were thanked for handling a "stressful" night at the gates and "rowdy" guests. The incident reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday when singer, Pitbull was set to take the stage.
DARIEN CENTER, NY
2 On Your Side

BPO performing Sunday at Old Fort Niagara

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A favorite summer event is returning this weekend to Niagara County. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) is scheduled to perform at Old Fort Niagara on Sunday, July 31. But that's not all, following the concert, there will be a grand fireworks display at the historic site.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

American's Largest Garden Tour returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — America's Largest Garden Tour returned to Western New York. More than 300 local gardeners were part of the celebration this weekend. The self-guided event is totally free all you need is a map to participate in the tour. The goal of Garden Walk Buffalo is to...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake

A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 names Brianne Betts News Director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Veteran broadcast journalist and Syracuse native Brianne Betts was named News Director at WIVB/WNLO-TV, General Manager Joe Abouzeid announced Monday. Betts joins News 4 from WCMH, a fellow Nexstar station in Columbus, Ohio, where she was the assistant news director for the last 3½ years. “My husband and I are thrilled […]
2 On Your Side

National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
