Garden Bros Nuclear Circus coming to WNY in August

www.wgrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing
There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
The American Yard Games Championship is Happening in North Tonawanda
Leave it to the Buffalo area to host this one. The American Yard Games Championship is happening in Western New York! This WOULD happen in Western New York. I say all the time throughout the summer: 'Buffalo is obsessed with backyard and lawn games' and I'm here for it. If...
This Is The Busiest Day in Western New York
You know what they say: there is always something going on in Buffalo, and if you think otherwise, then you are not looking hard enough. One weekend in particular is the busiest one we have seen within the last few years in Western New York. It’s full of concerts, festivals,...
buffalospree.com
Beau Fleuve returns to Central Terminal
When most Buffalonians hear beau fleuve—French for “beautiful river”—they recall the urban myth of French voyagers coming to their city in the mid-1700s and conferring this descriptor on the Niagara River. But in the past few years, the name has taken on new meaning, thanks to Lindsey Taylor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Business Month runs through August 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
What you can enjoy at the Niagara County Fair this week, August 3-7
Food, entertainment, 4-H animals, exhibits and more are available to enjoy for five days of fair fun in Niagara County.
Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGRZ TV
18th annual Taste of Clarence returns
This year's lineup included 12 restaurants and 6 food trucks. Plus many of them were first time participants.
Live Nation addresses "stressful, rowdy" night at the gates of Darien Lake in email to employees
DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Live Nation addressed rumors about a fight outside a Darien Lake concert over the weekend in an email to employees Monday morning. In the email signed by Live Nation General Manager Molly Groden, employees were thanked for handling a "stressful" night at the gates and "rowdy" guests. The incident reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday when singer, Pitbull was set to take the stage.
BPO performing Sunday at Old Fort Niagara
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A favorite summer event is returning this weekend to Niagara County. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) is scheduled to perform at Old Fort Niagara on Sunday, July 31. But that's not all, following the concert, there will be a grand fireworks display at the historic site.
spectrumlocalnews.com
See the city in a unique way with the latest attraction at Buffalo RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are so many things to do out at Buffalo RiverWorks and its latest attraction gives you a unique way to see the city. On Friday, visitors will be able to catch a ride and enjoy a little bit of Italy right in the Queen City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unknown Stories of WNY: A new future brewing for former malt house
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is no secret that many parts of Buffalo are experiencing a renaissance, and a lot of that development is strongly rooted in our past. Such is the case in a rebirth of old grain silos on Elk Street in the city's Valley neighborhood, what's old is new again.
Lex 220 brings creative cocktails, comfort food to Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a menu that includes creative cocktails and fun, comfort food, Lex 220 opened in early July at 220 Lexington Ave., Buffalo. Lex 220 takes the place of Stone City Saloon, which operated at the site for a year after Vera Pizzeria closed in early 2019.
Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
American's Largest Garden Tour returns to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — America's Largest Garden Tour returned to Western New York. More than 300 local gardeners were part of the celebration this weekend. The self-guided event is totally free all you need is a map to participate in the tour. The goal of Garden Walk Buffalo is to...
Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake
A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
News 4 names Brianne Betts News Director
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Veteran broadcast journalist and Syracuse native Brianne Betts was named News Director at WIVB/WNLO-TV, General Manager Joe Abouzeid announced Monday. Betts joins News 4 from WCMH, a fellow Nexstar station in Columbus, Ohio, where she was the assistant news director for the last 3½ years. “My husband and I are thrilled […]
National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0