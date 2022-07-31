Here’s When 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Sebring IMSA Edition Production Will Start

gmauthority.com
Burnt Down C8 Corvette In Spain Wasn’t An E-Ray, GM Says
Late last week, GM Authority published photos of a C8 Corvette test vehicle that had burned down while undergoing testing in Spain. Rumors alleged the vehicle involved was a prototype for the upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray hybrid model, however GM has now disputed that claim. Chevrolet spokesperson, Trevor Thompkins, reached...
2023 GMC Canyon Teased Ahead Of August 11th Reveal
GM has released what will likely be the final official teaser image of the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon before the mid-size pickup truck makes its official debut on August 11th. This teaser image provides a glimpse of the new 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X model with the exclusive First Edition package....
Large Cadillac Electric Crossover On The Way For 2024, Says Report
Cadillac is leading the way in GM’s electrification efforts, with a total of eight new all-electric Cadillac models slated to go on sale in the U.S. by the end of the 2026 calendar year. Among these is a new large crossover model scheduled to launch in 2024. In a...
Here’s What GM Recommends If Diesel Exhaust Fluid Was Added To The Fuel System
Refuelling and tending to a diesel engine can cause confusion among uninformed or inexperienced users. In addition to accidentally refilling the fuel tank with gasoline instead of diesel, some motorists may mistakenly put the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) into the fuel tank, which can affect the performance of the fuel pump module, or lead to more serious problems.
GM Releases 2022 Chevy Malibu Emission Recall For Turbocharged 1.5L Engine
GM has started a voluntary production emission recall for certain examples of the 2022 model year Chevy Malibu mid-size sedan over an issue related to the engine control module and factory high-pressure fuel pump. The problem: this voluntary emissions recall applies to certain 2022 Chevy Malibu models with the turbocharged...
Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Retroactive Discount Conditional To Signing Lawsuit Waiver
Last month, GM confirmed that certain buyers of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV would receive a retroactive discount of roughly $6,000 after it significantly lowered the price of both models for the 2023 model year. While this was viewed as an act of goodwill by GM towards its EV customers, it appears as though the offer comes with a rather questionable stipulation.
2023 Chevy Colorado WT: The Workhorse
The third-generation Chevy Colorado pickup has arrived for the 2023 model year, ushering in a long list of changes and updates. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the base 2023 Chevy Colorado WT (Work Truck) with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. For those who may be...
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 MultiPro Tailgate Under Constraint
The start of regular production (SORP) for the light-duty 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is scheduled to begin on August 29th. Unfortunately, parts constraints will be in effect from the moment production commences, GM Authority has learned. The multi-position GMC MultiPro tailgate will be under constraint on the 2023 GMC Sierra...
2023 Chevy Malibu Drops Premier Trim, 2.0L Engine
The 2023 Chevy Malibu is the eighth model year of the ninth-generation nameplate, introducing a handful of updates and changes as compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Malibu will no longer offer the Premier trim level, nor will it offer the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG gasoline engine and GM 9-speed automatic transmission.
Custom 2022 Cadillac Escalade By Larte Design Boasts Carbon Fiber Parts: Video
A Russian tuning company called Larte Design has unveiled a new widebody kit for the current Cadillac Escalade that dramatically transforms the exterior styling of the full-size SUV, giving it a sportier and more aggressive appearance. Larte Design’s “Esthete” widebody kit for the Cadillac Escalade includes a custom carbon fiber...
Inkas Launches Armored Cadillac Escalade Chairman VIP Edition
Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing has unveiled their latest armored Cadillac Escalade SUV, offering high levels of luxury and refinement in a completely bespoke cabin space, as well as a BR6 armor level for advanced security and full-perimeter protection. Dubbed the Chairman VIP Edition, the new Inkas armored Cadillac Escalade is...
2023 GMC Sierra HD Configurator Now Live
The online configurator for the 2032 GMC Sierra HD is live on the automaker’s website, allowing users to select their preferred options and features for the full-size heavy-duty pickup and view a complete pricing summary. The 2023 GMC Sierra HD configurator allows users to select their preferred body style...
Most 2022 Corvette Buyers Chose The FE4 Magnetic Ride Z51 Suspension
Production of the 2022 Corvette Stingray concluded in May, with GM shifting to production of the mildly updated 2023 model year late that month. Now, the automaker has released a full sales breakdown for the 2022 Corvette, clearly outlining which exterior and interior colors and available options were the most popular for the outgoing model year.
2023 Chevy Colorado LT: The Mid-Range Truck
General Motors has pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado, introducing the midsize pickup’s third generation. The 2023 Chevy Colorado ushers in a variety of changes and updates, and now, we’re taking a closer look at the mid-range 2023 Chevy Colorado LT trim level. Among the...
GM To Double Super Cruise Road Network
GM has announced an expansion of its Super Cruise road network, effectively doubling the amount of roadway that the hands-free driving technology is compatible with in the United States and Canada. GM added 70,000 miles of roadway to the semi-autonomous Super Cruise system’s memory back in 2019, making it compatible...
2022 Chevy Traverse Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way
GM Authority learned in early January that heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) would be under a temporary constraint on certain 2022 Chevy Traverse models. Now, GM has begun to retrofit vehicles affected by this change with heated/ventilated seats as part of a customer satisfaction program.
GM Has 80,000 GMC Hummer EV Reservations So Far
In April, GM revealed that it had received roughly 70,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV, across both the Pickup and SUV model lines. The pre-orders continue to roll in, as the automaker confirmed in its Q2 2022 earnings report that it now has roughly 80,000 reservations for the Hummer EV on its books.
Removing And Reattaching VIN On A Classic Car No Longer Against The Law In Arizona
It just became a little bit easier to restore a pre-1981 classic car in the state of Arizona, all thanks to a campaign backed by major collector car auction company Barrett-Jackson. Following a unanimous vote from the Arizona House of Representatives and State Senate, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed...
GM Issues GMC Hummer EV Satisfaction Program For Corroding High Voltage Connector
GM has begun a Customer Satisfaction Program for certain GMC Hummer EV models to address an issue related to the pickup truck’s high-voltage connector for the battery pack. The problem: in affected vehicles, the high-voltage connector may corrode and allow water to leak into the vehicle’s high-voltage battery pack. If this condition occurs, a malfunction indicator light (MIL) will appear on the vehicle’s driver information to display to alert the operator of the issue.
No Backlash Since Holden Brand Was Dropped, Says GMSV
GM axed the beloved Holden brand from its portfolio back in early 2020 – a decision that left many diehard fans of the Australian company disappointed. However, despite traditional Holden enthusiasts’ feelings about this decision, the automaker says backlash among the general car-buying populace in the country has been minimal.
