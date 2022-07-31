Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs

www.saratogian.com
Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery
When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
Halfmoon celebrates its history during recent ceremonies
HALFMOON, N.Y. — The town of Halfmoon celebrated its history this week with a couple of ceremonies at two of the area’s most historically significant sites. Dedication events were held at the Church Hill Road Historic District and Betts Farm, two locations where blue and yellow historical marker signs were recently installed.
The rich get richer! Is Saratoga County getting a million dollar "destination playground'?. If funding goes according to plan, there's a proposed design for a nearly 10,000-square-foot, million-dollar, “destination playground” that would be built in Saratoga County starting sometime late next Summer or early Fall. And this structure,...
The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s, a fast-casual, take-out food restaurant located in Porter Corners, is closing this week. Joshua Gordon, the owner, said they don't have the funds to make the necessary repairs to get the proper licenses.
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
1 NY county has no urban land: See list of most rural places in state
New York’s most rural place is Hamilton County, northwest of Saratoga Springs. All of the county’s 1,717 square miles are considered rural, according to a recent list from Stacker. It’s the only 100% rural county in the state. Stacker compiled a list of New York’s most rural...
New Business Being Built on Wolf Road That’s Not a Restaurant!
It seems when we talk about a new business being built on Wolf Road in Colonie it's a new restaurant. Well, this time it's a business that has been in the Capital Region for a century and has outgrown its current location. It will be built between a bunch of restaurants on Wolf Road.
Today's five things to know include new leads in a cold case dating all the way back to 1959, a beloved Saratoga County restaurant closing due to licensing issues, and a Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine.
Four Saratoga County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
State Police say they have found four businesses selling alcohol to minors in Saratoga County: The A-Plus Sunoco on Crescent Road in Clifton Park, Sunoco Food Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, Xtra Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, and Lucky Mart Valero on State Route 50 in Ballston Spa.
Saratoga Springs motorcyclist injured in town of Wilton crash
WILTON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a serious injury motor vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist and a trailer. The crash, which occurred on U.S. Route 9 at Dandelion Drive in the town of Wilton, is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Hudson Falls Powerhouse, Allen Mill to be torn down
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement to dismantle the Powerhouse and Allen Mill in Hudson Falls, with General Electric and the facilities' owner, Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation.
A bar in Saratoga is still a popular spot this summer, with new rules following a string of violence on Caroline Street. Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner, Jim Montagnino, says heightened police presence and other new operating regulations have been working well at Gaffney's.
Tucked away in Montgomery County, Rockn J Flea & Antiques celebrated five years in business this past July. The year-round flea market provides space for vendors to sell used household items or antiques.
Site of fatal fire could become new park in downtown Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Seven years after a deadly fire ripped through a pair of apartment buildings across from City Hall, the city is poised to hand over the vacant lot for redevelopment as a small park. Officials are planning to reinvent the land where four people died in 2015...
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for affordable housing
Governor Hochul says tonight funding will create 1,600 sustainable affordable homes across the state. 21 million dollars will go to Yates Village in Schenectady’s Goose Hill neighborhood. The project will demolish and replace six public housing and rental buildings along Van Vranken Avenue. The new buildings will offer 211...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George
It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
