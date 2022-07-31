ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Brown Tells Wild Story About Getting Kicked in the Chest by a ‘Giant’ Sea Otter in Alaska

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
Performing live at concerts and putting out new music is certainly exciting for some of country music’s biggest stars. However, for Zac Brown Band’s Zac Brown, he chalks the most adventurous encounter this year up to a sea otter. In celebration of his birthday, the “Same Boat” singer told a story about how a “giant” sea otter kicked him in the chest. See the full story below.

During a segment with CMT, the Zac Brown Band frontman shared his experience with viewers. He said, “The most adventurous thing that I did this year was probably diving in Alaska and getting kicked in the chest by a giant sea otter who then looked at me like an old boxer and had his fists up under the water.”

What a memory to commemorate Zac Brown’s 44th year! Over on Zac Brown Band’s official Instagram page, fans shared their own happy birthday wishes with the country music singer.

“Happy Birthday!” one fan commented. “Cheers to you!”

Another said, “Happy Birthday fellow July guy! Best year to you!”

The clip that received so much love saw Zac Brown’s bandmates huddled up around him singing the Happy Birthday song. With a smile across his face, listeners can hear a multitude of voices reaching different octaves. One singer even approached opera-like notes. See the clip for yourself here.

Zac Brown Band’s Upcoming Album to Feature Two Country Music Powerhouses

Zac Brown Band is set to release their next new album The Comeback Deluxe Album this fall and, coming on the heels of the original record, The Comeback, two of its tracks will feature some of country music’s biggest stars.

In June, Zac Brown Band partnered up with The Voice coach Blake Shelton for a new rendition of their song “Out in the Middle.” Of their collaboration, the “Come Back As A Country Boy” singer had a simple two-word review: “Hell yeah.” When the song was released, he had a few more words to say, sharing on Twitter, “Thanks for having me on this one [Zac Brown Band]! If y’all know what’s good for you, go stream #OutInTheMiddle now!”

Then, earlier this month, the country group collaborated with “Dear Rodeo” singer Cody Johnson. This time, Zac Brown Band worked on a new rendition of their song “Wild Palomino.”

“Wild Palomino” featuring Cody Johnson officially came out on July 15th and pairs the two famous entities in a way that fits both of their images.

Of the new collaboration, Zac Brown Band said, “Cowboys and love songs, that’s country music right there.”

Both new renditions of the songs are set to appear on the band’s The Comeback Deluxe Album.

Comments / 0

