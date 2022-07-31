ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Flags in NY at half-staff to honor Rochester Police officer killed in the line of duty

 3 days ago
www.wgrz.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Family of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz directs calls for change at politicians

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and colleagues of a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty are seeking answers from leaders. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz became Rochester’s 42nd homicide of the year, and it's a number that has since increased. He died on July 21 protecting people who live in a community plagued by violence.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer

Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
ROCHESTER, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
13 WHAM

D.A. to announce indictment against man accused of killing officer

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley will announce the filing of a grand jury indictment Wednesday against the man accused of shooting and killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, is accused of second-degree murder for Mazurkiewicz's death and second-degree attempted murder...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Selfless Among Us: Chief Steven Krawczyk of the Millgrove Volunteer Fire Department

ALDEN, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters train countless hours, answer the call whenever it sounds, and risk their lives to help their neighbors, all without ever earning a paycheck. For those reasons and many more, they all can be considered to be the “Selfless Among Us.” But one fire chief in Alden recently used his skills and training to save his own baby’s life, and deserves special recognition.
ALDEN, NY
#Gun Violence#Politics State#Politics Governor#New Yorkers
waer.org

Hundreds gather and show their respects to fallen Rochester officer

A solemn procession on Monday made its way into Rochester's Blue Cross Arena, as hundreds of officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies gathered both inside and outside that venue to remember 54 year-old Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The police officer was shot to death in Rochester last month as he...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 arrested following car chase, driver on parole for murder

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police arrested two men on Chili Avenue after they failed to stop for police. The driver of the vehicle was on parole for murder. Gates Police say that upon attempting to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, the officer learned that the registered owner of the vehicle was currently on parole for murder in the second degree.
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old male city resident treated for gunshot wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a person with a gunshot wound, who was dropped off by a private vehicle. Officers confirmed that a 15-year-old male city resident did have a gunshot wound to the lower body and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Grand jury indicts man for fatal shooting at Rochester food cart

Rochester, N.Y. — A Monroe County grand jury has voted to indict a man for a fatal shooting last month. Treyshon Pittman, 30, allegedly shot and killed DeAnthony Rodgers, 35, after they got into an argument at a food cart near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Goodman Street July 3.
ROCHESTER, NY
