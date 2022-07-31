Flags in NY at half-staff to honor Rochester Police officer killed in the line of duty

www.wgrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz directs calls for change at politicians
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and colleagues of a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty are seeking answers from leaders. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz became Rochester’s 42nd homicide of the year, and it's a number that has since increased. He died on July 21 protecting people who live in a community plagued by violence.
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
NJ PBA trailer offers support during Rochester police officer funeral
"We're going to stand by when that coffin goes by and pay respect for him. Give a final farewell to him," says Ed Pisconski.
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer
Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
Procession, funeral held for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
"With literally hundreds saluting Officer Mazurkiewicz, you heard nothing but the noise of silence," said News 8's Adam Chodak.
RELATED PEOPLE
13 WHAM
D.A. to announce indictment against man accused of killing officer
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley will announce the filing of a grand jury indictment Wednesday against the man accused of shooting and killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, is accused of second-degree murder for Mazurkiewicz's death and second-degree attempted murder...
Selfless Among Us: Chief Steven Krawczyk of the Millgrove Volunteer Fire Department
ALDEN, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters train countless hours, answer the call whenever it sounds, and risk their lives to help their neighbors, all without ever earning a paycheck. For those reasons and many more, they all can be considered to be the “Selfless Among Us.” But one fire chief in Alden recently used his skills and training to save his own baby’s life, and deserves special recognition.
Third Rochester man charged with murder for Genesee St. shooting
According to police records, he is the third city resident charged with the shooting death of 22-year-old Brandon McClary.
Mayor leads Buffalo delegation for funeral of Rochester police officer
It will be a sad day on Monday in Rochester, where a fallen police officer will be buried with full honors. Mayor Byron Brown will lead a delegation from Buffalo to attend the funeral.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen bicyclist critically injured after hit-and-run on Lake Ave. in Rochester
Once at the scene, police located a 19-year-old from Rochester and quickly transported him to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Motorcycle collides with flatbed truck in Rochester, driver injured
Traffic will not be able to travel east or west on Ridgeway Avenue for the next hour.
waer.org
Hundreds gather and show their respects to fallen Rochester officer
A solemn procession on Monday made its way into Rochester's Blue Cross Arena, as hundreds of officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies gathered both inside and outside that venue to remember 54 year-old Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The police officer was shot to death in Rochester last month as he...
WHEC TV-10
2 arrested following car chase, driver on parole for murder
GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police arrested two men on Chili Avenue after they failed to stop for police. The driver of the vehicle was on parole for murder. Gates Police say that upon attempting to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, the officer learned that the registered owner of the vehicle was currently on parole for murder in the second degree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYSP asking for help locating man in Dansville larceny investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Wayland are asking for assistance in locating an individual regarding recent larceny investigations in the Town of Dansville. NYSP is asking for assistance in identifying the man and the pickup truck pictured. Police said that the pickup appears to be an older model extended cab Ford […]
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old male city resident treated for gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a person with a gunshot wound, who was dropped off by a private vehicle. Officers confirmed that a 15-year-old male city resident did have a gunshot wound to the lower body and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Shoplifting suspects who led high-speed chase caught in Medina, NCSO says
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men and a woman are in custody after a shoplifting incident in Niagara County resulted in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening, according to the County Sheriff’s office. At the time of the chase, a Niagara County official told News 4’s Tara Lynch that spike strips were used in an attempt […]
13 WHAM
Grand jury indicts man for fatal shooting at Rochester food cart
Rochester, N.Y. — A Monroe County grand jury has voted to indict a man for a fatal shooting last month. Treyshon Pittman, 30, allegedly shot and killed DeAnthony Rodgers, 35, after they got into an argument at a food cart near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Goodman Street July 3.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 3