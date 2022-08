Wings Over the Rockies™ Heads to Space in their Next Season of Behind the Wings®

After a hotter and drier than normal July, the official government forecast for August suggests the opposite could be true this month.July is usually the hottest month of the year and last month was even hotter than normal with an average temperature of 78 degrees. That is almost 3 degrees above normal which from a climate standpoint is significant. More than 75% of the days in July were warmer than normal.Last month was also more than 1 inch below normal with precipitation but it should be noted the vast majority of days in July had at least of trace of...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO