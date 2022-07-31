Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Plans to Opt-Out of Contract

New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO