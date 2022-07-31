FOCUS awards Chelsea High School teacher Adam Oliver 2022 Difference Maker Award

280living.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Bham Now
Get free school supplies at the 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 7
Ready to head back to school? Brothers and Sisters Inquiring Change (B.A.S.I.C. Movement) and Clippers Barbershop are partnering together to put on the third annual 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, August 7. Attendees can expect everything from ice cream, free school supplies and even free haircuts. Read on to get all the details.
sylacauganews.com
40 new employees hired by Sylacauga City Schools
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City School (SCS) system welcomed a total of 40 new employees as the 2022-23 school year approaches. Included below is a list of each new employee under their corresponding school as well as their position on the staff. Indian Valley Elementary. -Heather Collier (Special...
alreporter.com
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
WLWT 5
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
Young Professionals Social at Anniston’s The Peerless Saloon & Grille
Anniston, AL – On Thursday August 4th the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Young Professionals Social at the Peerless Saloon & Grille from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. They will be having a school supply drive, so bring an item with you to donate to students in our community.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors
Oxford, AL – Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared the news that a groundbreaking ceremony for a $12.5 million industrial expansion that will create 35 new jobs was held earlier today at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The Oxford City Council originally approved tax abatements for this $10 million project in October 2020. Due to rising costs of materials […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
Pastor Mike Jr. wins big at the 2022 Stellar Awards
The hits keep coming for Pastor Mike McClure Jr. He's won 11 Stellar Music Awards in the last three years.
musictimes.com
Birmingham Alabama Artist Mag1k is on the Rise
Mag1K is one of the most talented artists to come out of Alabama right now. This guy is a superstar and the world just does not know it yet. He carries the same DNA as Ludacris, Andre 3000 or many of the other greats that have come before him. Artists like this don't come along often, so we are truly living in a very special time and place within music.
wvtm13.com
Cullman man in need of double lung transplant marks one year at UAB Hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It has been about one year since Jason McCollum entered UAB Hospital in Birmingham fighting COVID-19, and he hasn't left yet. The Cullman man, a husband and father of three, was given a 50% chance at survival on July 31, 2021, before he was put onto a ventilator for two months. When McCollum recovered from the virus, he was then told he would need a double lung transplant to survive, confining him to the hospital until that life-changing call comes.
280living.com
It’s a no-go: 87% of Chelsea residents vote against property tax
A record number of voters from the city of Chelsea (32%) turned out for the city’s special election on July 12. The results were overwhelmingly against a referendum to add 12.5 mills of property tax to form a city school system. With a total of 3,685 people casting their...
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
wbrc.com
Chilton Co. Humane Society calling for action amid overpopulation
CHILTON CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton Co. Humane Society wants to avoid sentencing any animal to death as overpopulation threatens their status as a no-kill shelter. The shelter took to Facebook to spread awareness about critically low adoption and rescue rates. “Sadly, our small shelter is full. Our waiting list...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Some people still waiting on checks from water contamination settlement, law firm speaks out
We have an update to a story we first brought you last month regarding people who fought 3M and Daiken over water contamination and won. Some people told WAAY 31 then, they were still waiting on their money. PREVIOUS: 'Lie after lie': Some residents still waiting on payment from 3M...
dawgnation.com
Former UGA 5-star signee finds a new home
Former UGA 5-star recruit Clay Webb is headed home. Webb, who announced his transfer from UGA last April, will play this season at Jacksonville State, according to the team’s official roster. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Webb is from Oxford, Ala., located around 15 miles from his new college team. Jacksonville...
‘Appropriate disciplinary action’ taken against Vincent police officer who texted racist joke
“Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken” against a Vincent police officer who sent a text message containing a racist joke, said Police Chief James Srygley. “We have conducted an internal investigation and the appropriate disciplinary action has been taken,” the chief said in a text message to AL.com on Tuesday.
WTOK-TV
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
UAB infectious disease experts explains how rebound cases happen when taking Paxlovid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, we are learning more about rebound cases and what people need to do if they experience one. UAB officials said rebound cases can happen in people who take the anti-viral drug Paxlovid but that does not mean the drug doesn’t work. UAB top infectious disease […]
