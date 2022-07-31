Blind Tiger shooting takes life of 19-year-old, police say

Read on www.wxii12.com
WXII 12
Greensboro: The Blind Tiger's ABC permits suspended after fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the Blind Tiger's permits Friday and Alcohol Law Enforcement Agents charged four people who worked at the venue. ALE charged The Blind Tiger owner, Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, with failing to superintend and hiring an unlicensed armed security manager,...
WXII 12
Eastern Guilford County shooting leaves 1 dead
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Guilford County Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the "eastern part of the county" on Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro, near Old Burlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First...
WXII 12
Suspect killed, Greensboro officer injured in Clemmons after attempting to serve murder warrant
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A man is dead and a Greensboro police officer is injured after a shooting in Clemmons. Friday morning, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Greensboro Police Department were working to locate a homicide suspect. The suspect was located at the...
WXII 12
Randolph County: Shooting injures 1 person
ASHEBORO, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting early Friday morning in Randolph County. County officials say it happened on Walnut Street, between East Central Avenue and Greenlawn Drive, around 2:10 a.m. One person was located with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. They were taken...
WXII 12
Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
WXII 12
Randolph County: Domestic assault charges after woman was attacked, deputies say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Reports of a woman covered in blood resulted in domestic charges against man, deputies said. On July 25, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible burglary in progress on Oakland Avenue. Deputies arrived and found a woman who had suffered assault. Witnesses said she...
WXII 12
Family mourns loss after fatal shooting at Kernersville manufacturing plant
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — An overnight shooting resulted in one person's death at a manufacturing facility. Family members of the victim identified him as Erik Bailey. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Clarios Manufacturing Facility on Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.
WXII 12
Rockingham deputies search for wanted man in connection with a shooting
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies ask for the public's help in locating a wanted man. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted person. Dequreion Dayshaun Hariston, 18, has an outstanding arrest warrant in...
WXII 12
Highway 52 North hit with heavy delays after Friday morning crash
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash was causing heavy delays on Highway 52 North in Forsyth County. The crash was reported near Bethania-Rural Hall Road (Highway 65). It happened around 7:45 a.m. One of two lanes was closed. Authorities have not released how many people were involved or what...
WXII 12
Kernersville skating rink owner reflects on memories, plans for future after fire
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Fire crews battled a large fire this week at theSkate World in Kernersville. According to the Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office, crews were called to Skate World just before 12:30 p.m. regarding the fire. After their arrival, the fire escalated to a second alarm incident and multiple other agencies were called to help assist.
WXII 12
Randolph County Health Department: three people attacked by rabid foxes
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Three people were bitten by rabid foxes in Archdale in July. The Randolph County Public Health Department said three foxes were positive for rabies after they were found and killed. Each fox attacked one person. The fox attack happened in the areas of Fernwood Drive, Kreamer...
WXII 12
Retiring WSPD Chief Catrina Thompson reflects on her tenure and department's future
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is in her 29th year with the Winston-Salem Police Department. She has spent the last five as chief, but announced last week she will be retiring in December. In a one-on-one interview with WXII Wednesday, Thompson said the police department’s staffing...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Plane's landing gear fails, has fuel leak at Smith Reynolds airport
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews are cleaning up a fuel leak after a plane's landing gear failed during descent. On Wednesday afternoon, a small plane was attempting a landing at Smith Reynolds airport when its front landing gear reportedly malfunctioned. The pilot of the Cessna 310 plane knew there was...
WXII 12
North Carolina Zoo mourns the loss of 23-year-old lion Reilly
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced death of 'fiercely devoted' elderly lion. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo announced that Reilly, a 23-year-old African lion, had died. Reilly had been battling renal disease for several years and was the oldest male lion in an Association of Zoos...
