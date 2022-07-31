Blind Tiger shooting takes life of 19-year-old, police say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Fire crews battled a large fire this week at theSkate World in Kernersville. According to the Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office, crews were called to Skate World just before 12:30 p.m. regarding the fire. After their arrival, the fire escalated to a second alarm incident and multiple other agencies were called to help assist.

