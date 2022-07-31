Woman dies at Kenny Chesney concert after falling from escalator, Colorado cops say

A woman fell to her death from an escalator at a Kenny Chesney concert in Colorado, officials said.

She was sitting on an escalator railing at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, July 30, when she fell to the concourse below, the Denver Police Department said on Twitter.

The woman, whose name and age have not been released, died from her injuries, police said Sunday, July 31.

Empower Field at Mile High said in a statement on Twitter that the woman fell “at the end of Saturday’s concert.” The stadium’s website says country star Kenny Chesney was playing at the venue that night.

The stadium said it extends its “deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman.”

“There is nothing more important than they safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation,” it said.

The police department said it’s investigating the incident as an “accidental death.”

No other information had been released as of July 31.

