ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman dies at Kenny Chesney concert after falling from escalator, Colorado cops say

By Bailey Aldridge
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unWL5_0gzhhXKv00

A woman fell to her death from an escalator at a Kenny Chesney concert in Colorado, officials said.

She was sitting on an escalator railing at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, July 30, when she fell to the concourse below, the Denver Police Department said on Twitter.

The woman, whose name and age have not been released, died from her injuries, police said Sunday, July 31.

Empower Field at Mile High said in a statement on Twitter that the woman fell “at the end of Saturday’s concert.” The stadium’s website says country star Kenny Chesney was playing at the venue that night.

The stadium said it extends its “deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman.”

“There is nothing more important than they safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation,” it said.

The police department said it’s investigating the incident as an “accidental death.”

No other information had been released as of July 31.

40-foot plunge off escalator kills man after The Weeknd concert, Pennsylvania cops say

Woman loses footing, plunges 50 feet down California waterfall, officials say

Residents asked to search their fields for missing man last seen at Michigan concert

Woman found under chairlift dies at theme park near Great Smoky Mountains, officials say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
CMT

Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert

Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night. The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.
DENVER, CO
E! News

"Devastated" Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Falls to Her Death at Concert

Watch: "Devastated" Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Dies at Concert. Kenny Chesney is mourning the loss of a fan following an incident at his recent show. The country music star, 54, said he was heartbroken after learning that a woman fell to her death from an escalator at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver toward the end of his July 30 concert.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure

Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Escalator#Accident#Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
SFGate

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
YREKA, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

23K+
Followers
715
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy