10 years ago this week...

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys tennis — Junior Colton Anderson is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys tennis team, which upset fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall in the Section 4AA quarterfinals before falling to eventual section champion Mahtomedi in the semifinals. Anderson and senior Sam Stiff each receive all-conference honors for the Ponies.

Honors — Seniors Summer Olson and Tom Linner are recipients of the Kolliner Award, which goes annually to Stillwater Area High School student-athletes who excel in athletics and academics. Olson is a three-time Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater synchronized swimming team and also an MVP for the girls swimming and diving team. Linner is a two-time MVP for the Ponies in boys cross country and once in track and field.