Stillwater, MN

10 years ago this week...

By The Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 3 days ago

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys tennis — Junior Colton Anderson is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys tennis team, which upset fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall in the Section 4AA quarterfinals before falling to eventual section champion Mahtomedi in the semifinals. Anderson and senior Sam Stiff each receive all-conference honors for the Ponies.

Honors — Seniors Summer Olson and Tom Linner are recipients of the Kolliner Award, which goes annually to Stillwater Area High School student-athletes who excel in athletics and academics. Olson is a three-time Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater synchronized swimming team and also an MVP for the girls swimming and diving team. Linner is a two-time MVP for the Ponies in boys cross country and once in track and field.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Stillwater, MN
The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

