Ex-Virginia Tech player with another school after acquittal in killing

Two-Sport Legend Bo Jackson Covered All Funeral Costs For The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting
Talk about a classy move by arguably the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports… two of them. According to CNN, former two-sport star Bo Jackson paid for all funeral expenses for the victims’ families of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Texas governor Greg...
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
North Carolina community is mourning the death of a standout high school football player who was shot and killed
Bessmer City High School lost a very good football player earlier this month. Now, the Gaston County community is mourning the death of the 17-year-old high school standout football player. KD aka Kamarion Degree was returning to school for his senior year, looking to have a huge year and hopefully...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Social Media in Shambles After FAMU Grad Posts Sultry Graduation Pic on HBCU Campus
A Florida A&M University graduate recently celebrated her master’s degree achievement with a graduation picture that went viral, as FAMU grad pics tend to do. A counselor education alumni had social media in shambles after she posted her very nude grad pictures, in front of the HBCU’s Rattler mascot statue, wearing nothing but gold red bottom heels and a head full of body-long snakes.
Fearless Texas Girl Feeds Enormous Record-Breaking Gator Without Flinching
ICE WATER IN THOSE VEINS. Makenzie Noland went viral after sharing a video feeding an absolutely terrifying, and MASSIVE, gator down in in Beaumont, Texas. Big Tex was a world-record holder at Gator Country, coming in at 14 feet long, straight out of Jurassic Park. Steady as can be. That’s...
Georgia instructor charged with shooting 18 year-old student to death
Richard Sigman, 47, was arrested for the murder of Anna Jones, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Sigman was also charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.
Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery
The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have uncovered little to establish a motive, noting they have not turned up any connection between Anthony Sherwin and those investigators say he killed. What police have said is that Sherwin, 23, of the Omaha suburb of La Vista, had no criminal history prior to the attack, and investigators said he appeared to target the victims at random. The man’s parents, who had been camping with their son, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack. The shooting happened early Friday morning, when the victims from Cedar Falls, Iowa, were found shot to death in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines. Police have said Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all died in the attack.
Student claims Florida college blocked her application because she’s gay
A Christian college in southern Florida has been criticised by social media users after an applicant said she was rejected because of her sexuality.Posting to TikTok on Friday, user @giannapalmo said in a text caption to a video, “when ur floridian college decides to not take u anymore bc ur gay”.She followed-up by identifying the institution as Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA), a private Christian college, who denied the claims and allegedly blocked her on Instagram.Gianna said in a TikTok that she was contacted by the college two weeks ago about needing to have a “meeting with me regarding my...
Parkland School Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Puts Carnage On Display
Few Americans outside law enforcement and government ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation's worst mass shootings — in most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during or immediately after their attacks. They never make it to court.
Reports: Mississippi high school football player dies at practice; high heat may have been factor
A Mississippi teenager died Monday during his high school football team’s practice, online news sources reported. The player, a member of the Brandon High School football team, was identified by WLBT-TV as Phillip Laster Jr., 17. Online news sources said the Rankin County coroner confirmed the death and said...
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
Charge dropped against Paolo Banchero tied to teammate’s DWI stop
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have dismissed a misdemeanor charge against former Duke player and No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Paolo Banchero tied to an impaired-driving incident involving a teammate and grandson of now-retired Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski. The News and Observer of Raleigh reported Friday that Banchero’s...
3-Star Arizona State football player arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Texas | No longer on the roster
Jaydon Williams, a three-start linebacker no longer with the Arizona State football team was taken into custody by Arizona State police while attempting to board an airplane back to Texas. The warrant out for Williams was for an aggravated assault charge relating to a domestic violence incident. Williams allegedly assaulted...
HBCU Launches Investigation After Student Bares All In Viral Graduation Pic
Florida A&M University graduate Terica Williams celebrated earning her master's degree with a nude photo shoot on campus that's making waves on the internet.
Florida stalking case dismissed against ex-UM star Roscoe Parrish, two years after arrest
Two years after former University of Miami football standout Roscoe Parrish was accused of stalking and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors have dropped the criminal case against him.
Female journalist told skirt too short when reporting on Alabama execution
One journalist reporting on the lethal injection was told her skirt was too short and another said she had a full-body inspection
ESPN computer predicts College Football Playoff teams, national title
ESPN has announced its preseason Top 25 college football rankings and now we have its first predictions regarding which teams have the best chance to make the CFP and play for the national championship. Alabama predictably led the poll at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, defending national champion ...
