Wild Wing Fire 100% contained, evacuations lifted

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The Berthoud Fire Protection District was leading the battle against a blaze that was dubbed the Wild Wing Fire. According to Andrew Kuiken with the district, the fire spread roughly 8 acres.

Sheriffs in Larimer County issued mandatory evacuations in response to the fire that was burning on Wild Wing Drive. Everyone living on Wild Wing Drive was ordered by the Office of Emergency Management in Larimer County to evacuate immediately.

Mandatory Wild Wing Drive evacuations (Google maps)

The fire was burning off of County Road 12 and County 29 along Wild Wing Drive.

“The west boundary is County Road 29, the east boundary is Homer Road, the south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary is approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12,” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said when detailing the areas impacted by this fire.

The Berthoud Fire Protect District announced that The Wild Wing Fire has been 100% contained at 1:36 p.m.

At around 2 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said that all mandatory evacuations that were issued in response to the sparking of the Wild Wing Fire were lifted. All residents were allowed to return to their homes.

No structures were lost, but a number of structures were at risk of being impacted by the fire. SkyFOX was over the blaze and showed the fire had inched close to driveways in the area.

SkyFOX over the Wild Wing Fire near Berthoud.

SkyFOX over the Wild Wing Fire near Berthoud.

Wild Wing Fire stopped before it reaches home.

The Red Cross had set up a shelter at the Berthoud Fire Training Annex, located at 248 Welch Ave. The evacuation center has since been closed after the fire was fully contained.

