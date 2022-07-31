ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Wild Wing Fire 100% contained, evacuations lifted

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The Berthoud Fire Protection District was leading the battle against a blaze that was dubbed the Wild Wing Fire. According to Andrew Kuiken with the district, the fire spread roughly 8 acres.

Sheriffs in Larimer County issued mandatory evacuations in response to the fire that was burning on Wild Wing Drive. Everyone living on Wild Wing Drive was ordered by the Office of Emergency Management in Larimer County to evacuate immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14czv1_0gzhggnR00
Mandatory Wild Wing Drive evacuations (Google maps)

The fire was burning off of County Road 12 and County 29 along Wild Wing Drive.

“The west boundary is County Road 29, the east boundary is Homer Road, the south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary is approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12,” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said when detailing the areas impacted by this fire.

The Berthoud Fire Protect District announced that The Wild Wing Fire has been 100% contained at 1:36 p.m.

Camp Spark ignites young girls’ interests in firefighting

At around 2 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said that all mandatory evacuations that were issued in response to the sparking of the Wild Wing Fire were lifted. All residents were allowed to return to their homes.

No structures were lost, but a number of structures were at risk of being impacted by the fire. SkyFOX was over the blaze and showed the fire had inched close to driveways in the area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKL7l_0gzhggnR00
    SkyFOX over the Wild Wing Fire near Berthoud.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkBV6_0gzhggnR00
    SkyFOX over the Wild Wing Fire near Berthoud.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTNfX_0gzhggnR00
    Wild Wing Fire stopped before it reaches home.

The Red Cross had set up a shelter at the Berthoud Fire Training Annex, located at 248 Welch Ave. The evacuation center has since been closed after the fire was fully contained.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Larimer County, CO
Government
Berthoud, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
City
Berthoud, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road
9NEWS

Electrocuted squirrel sparks small grass fire in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A squirrel was electrocuted and sparked a small grass fire in Larimer County Saturday morning, the Poudre Fire Authority said. Firefighters said around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, they got calls about a small wildfire near Trilby and Hidden Springs roads southwest of Fort Collins. The fire burned about half an acre.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
FOX31 Denver

Video of LoDo police shooting will be released soon

The executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety said bodycam video and video from the city’s High Activity Location Observation cameras showing a July officer-involved shooting that injured innocent bystanders likely will be released on Aug. 16.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy