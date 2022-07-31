ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

“It is F***ing cool” Dwayne Johnson talks about his preference for pineapple on pizza

By FS Desk
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Kevin Hart

Comments / 0

Community Policy