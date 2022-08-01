ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose

By Gina Pouge
Daily California Press
Daily California Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dailycaliforniapress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelsmaps.com

Map of San Jose – San Jose Map Download

There are many things to consider before you travel to San Jose. First, you should know that San Jose has over 3 million residents. You should know how to get around the city and where to find lodging. Secondly, you should know what to look for in a San Jose Map. If you’re visiting San Jose for the first time, it might be useful to learn about the city’s transportation system before you decide which direction to go. Map of San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens

Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
City
Palermo, CA
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Food & Drinks
San José Spotlight

Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant

Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been... The post Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Big Fremont building is grabbed amid hot market for life sciences

FREMONT — A big building in Fremont that has been converted into a modern life sciences site has been bought by an East Coast company that hopes to capitalize on a hot Bay Area market for these kinds of properties. Diversified Healthcare Trust, acting through an affiliate, paid $82...
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Sicilian#Italian Food#Italian Cooking#Food Drink#Arabs#Spanish#Montezuma#Diane And Renato Cusimano#Southern Italian#Americans
Silicon Valley

Sellers beginning to make concessions as Bay Area home prices drop

For the first time in years, the tables are starting to turn in the Bay Area’s insane housing market — as prices drop, some sellers have been forced to make concessions. They’re chipping in to help pay closing costs and even to buy points to lower mortgage rates — all to convince increasingly reluctant buyers that the time is right to purchase a home.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
kgoradio.com

San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk

The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Secret SF

The Nation’s Biggest Afrobeats Music Festival Comes To San Jose In October

Lost In Riddim will take over Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose on October 1 and 2! This is the nation’s largest Afrobeats music festival, and it’s sure to bring an amazing show after the success of its first run in Sacramento last year. The festival comes from the same organizers behind this year’s hit Sol Blume festival. The lively outdoor event will have two main stages with non-overlapping performances, plus a third smaller stage for DJ sets all day long. The festival centers African, Caribbean, and Black music artists from a range of genres including reggae, dancehall, afro-fusion, hip-hop, and R&B. Headliners Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are all Nigerian singers who will perform in celebration of Nigerian Independence Day Weekend. They’ll be joined by other Nigerian acts including Tems, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, and Ayra Starr.  More international acts include U.K. singer Ella Mai, British-Nigerian MC and rapper Skepta, and rapper Sean Paul and singer Koffee from Jamaica. Grammy award-winning rapper Wale will also make the trip from Washington, D.C.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco man gets jail time for threatening family wearing BLM shirts in Burlingame restaurant

A San Francisco man will spend two months in jail after threatening a family that was wearing 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirts at a Burlingame restaurant in June of 2020. The 56-year-old man was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Officials with the San Mateo District Attorney's Office say the man yelled "blue lives matter" at the family and threatened to shoot them.
BURLINGAME, CA
losgatan.com

Funding secured for Blossom Hill Road office sale

A pair of Los Gatos medical businesses are making the move from leasing to owning. This morning, Walnut Creek-based Bay Area Development Co. said it had finalized a longterm “SBA 504” loan that will allow Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness and John McCleve D.D.S. to purchase the 4,312 square foot office at 751 Blossom Hill Rd. where they’ve been working.
LOS GATOS, CA
San José Spotlight

A San Jose airport had 11 crashes in 10 years. How does it compare statewide?

A recent plane crash at Reid-Hillview Airport is renewing calls for its closure, even though federal data shows the number of crashes at the East San Jose facility aren’t higher than other busy airports in the state. An analysis by San José Spotlight found Reid-Hillview Airport, one of the busiest non-primary airports in California that... The post A San Jose airport had 11 crashes in 10 years. How does it compare statewide? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily California Press

Daily California Press

Los Angeles, CA
604
Followers
0
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

News from the Golden State

 http://dailycaliforniapress.com/feed

Comments / 0

Community Policy