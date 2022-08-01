The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose

dailycaliforniapress.com
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversyJames PatrickGilroy, CA
This Naval Petty Officer Went For An Evening Jog And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Jose, CA
New single "Can't Get Comfortable" released by Sweet HayaH on 7/27Adrian HolmanSan Jose, CA
Beloved Hawaiian brunch spot reopening in new Peninsula location
Peninsula food lovers rejoice. Famed Hawaiian-Japanese brunch restaurant “Morning Wood” is reopening in a new San Mateo location later this month.
El Halal Amigos in San Jose brings sizzling Halal-Mexican cuisine to the Bay Area
Chef Hisham Abdelfattah has brought the first Halal-Mexican restaurant to the Bay Area.
travelsmaps.com
Map of San Jose – San Jose Map Download
There are many things to consider before you travel to San Jose. First, you should know that San Jose has over 3 million residents. You should know how to get around the city and where to find lodging. Secondly, you should know what to look for in a San Jose Map. If you’re visiting San Jose for the first time, it might be useful to learn about the city’s transportation system before you decide which direction to go. Map of San Jose.
Silicon Valley
Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens
Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant
Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been... The post Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
Silicon Valley
Big Fremont building is grabbed amid hot market for life sciences
FREMONT — A big building in Fremont that has been converted into a modern life sciences site has been bought by an East Coast company that hopes to capitalize on a hot Bay Area market for these kinds of properties. Diversified Healthcare Trust, acting through an affiliate, paid $82...
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartment
According to a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition study, 91 percent of counties across the country’s minimum-wage employees cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment. No state, county, or metropolitan region allows a worker making minimum wage to affordably rent a typical two-bedroom apartment.
“Safe Beach Day” dashboard offers alerts for Santa Cruz beach visitors
If you're planning a visit to Santa Cruz Main or Cowells Beach, a new dashboard could provide a look at some hazards or events on any particular day. The post “Safe Beach Day” dashboard offers alerts for Santa Cruz beach visitors appeared first on KION546.
Silicon Valley
Sellers beginning to make concessions as Bay Area home prices drop
For the first time in years, the tables are starting to turn in the Bay Area’s insane housing market — as prices drop, some sellers have been forced to make concessions. They’re chipping in to help pay closing costs and even to buy points to lower mortgage rates — all to convince increasingly reluctant buyers that the time is right to purchase a home.
santaclaranews.org
Orientation Tonight and Drawing Next Week for 194 Affordable Apartments in Santa Clara’s Tasman East
New affordable apartments will be available in Santa Clara’s Tasman East to households making between $59,000 and $91,020 annually. Tonight at 6 p.m., the City and HouseKeys will host an orientation for St. Anton Tasman Properties. To register for the Zoom webinar go to this site. Next week, there...
kgoradio.com
San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk
The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
The Nation’s Biggest Afrobeats Music Festival Comes To San Jose In October
Lost In Riddim will take over Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose on October 1 and 2! This is the nation’s largest Afrobeats music festival, and it’s sure to bring an amazing show after the success of its first run in Sacramento last year. The festival comes from the same organizers behind this year’s hit Sol Blume festival. The lively outdoor event will have two main stages with non-overlapping performances, plus a third smaller stage for DJ sets all day long. The festival centers African, Caribbean, and Black music artists from a range of genres including reggae, dancehall, afro-fusion, hip-hop, and R&B. Headliners Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are all Nigerian singers who will perform in celebration of Nigerian Independence Day Weekend. They’ll be joined by other Nigerian acts including Tems, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, and Ayra Starr. More international acts include U.K. singer Ella Mai, British-Nigerian MC and rapper Skepta, and rapper Sean Paul and singer Koffee from Jamaica. Grammy award-winning rapper Wale will also make the trip from Washington, D.C.
Love triangle, motive revealed in San Jose baby kidnapping
One of the accused kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother's home allegedly planned to keep the baby as her own, a police officer testified for a preliminary hearing Monday.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man gets jail time for threatening family wearing BLM shirts in Burlingame restaurant
A San Francisco man will spend two months in jail after threatening a family that was wearing 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirts at a Burlingame restaurant in June of 2020. The 56-year-old man was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Officials with the San Mateo District Attorney's Office say the man yelled "blue lives matter" at the family and threatened to shoot them.
losgatan.com
Funding secured for Blossom Hill Road office sale
A pair of Los Gatos medical businesses are making the move from leasing to owning. This morning, Walnut Creek-based Bay Area Development Co. said it had finalized a longterm “SBA 504” loan that will allow Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness and John McCleve D.D.S. to purchase the 4,312 square foot office at 751 Blossom Hill Rd. where they’ve been working.
A San Jose airport had 11 crashes in 10 years. How does it compare statewide?
A recent plane crash at Reid-Hillview Airport is renewing calls for its closure, even though federal data shows the number of crashes at the East San Jose facility aren’t higher than other busy airports in the state. An analysis by San José Spotlight found Reid-Hillview Airport, one of the busiest non-primary airports in California that... The post A San Jose airport had 11 crashes in 10 years. How does it compare statewide? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
California Robber Smacks Victim With Vinegar Bottle, Steals Phone
The bottle shattered on the victims face.
Hour by hour the 24th Street BART Plaza churns with illegal vendors ￼
Elderly women getting off the bus on Wednesday afternoon could barely squeeze through the crowd of vendors that lined the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Mission and 24th Streets. Some of the vendors appeared agitated and skittish; others, comatose. I lived two blocks away from the plaza for 20 years and never in that time did the 24th Street Plaza look so chaotic.
