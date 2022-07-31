Texas football’s 1979 defense ranked among best in CFB history

hookemheadlines.com
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Four-star edge Colton Vasek sets commitment date
Texas will soon learn the fate of four-star edge Colton Vasek. The local Westlake standout announced via Twitter on Sunday that he plans to announce his commitment on Monday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. CT. Texas, Oklahoma and Oregon appear to be the top three schools in his recruitment, but...
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
NCAA makes decision on college football transfer portal for 2022
College football may not see unrestricted free agency after all with the sport's power brokers deciding against another change to the transfer portal. The NCAA is not expected to pass a rule allowing unlimited transfers with immediate eligibility, according to The Athletic. That news comes after ...
College Football News
College Football Expansion Top 10 Candidates From Group of Five Conferences
With the Big Ten expanding with USC and UCLA, and the Pac-12 scrambling as we speak to keep what it has and figure out other options, who’s available?. Of course, all the talk is about whether or not Oregon and Washington might be next to go, and if the Big 12 will try to steal programs from somewhere, and if the ACC finally puts a ring on it with Notre Dame, or if the Big Ten gets there first.
Talented DL Dealyn Evans Commits to Texas AM
The Aggies landed their third commitment of the weekend on Sunday night
How recent recruiting losses impact Steve Sarkisian’s two-year strategy
Texas has had a very strong run on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class, but had significant losses in recent weeks. Anthony Hill and Colton Vasek were among what I would call my eight biggest potential recruiting whiffs last week. It appears the two elite prospects are taking their talents to College Station and Norman, respectively.
Former Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik wins national honor
Cade Klubnik, the most accomplished quarterback in Westlake history, repeated as national Offensive Football Player of the Year during the 2022 USA Today High School Sports Awards show, which debuted July 31. More:With Class 6A Division II title, Cade Klubnik caps decorated career with Westlake records Klubnik was among the handful of Austin-area athletes who were...
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
Murphy brings new offense with him to tradition-rich Munday
The Munday Moguls have a rich tradition in Texas high school football history. However, the Moguls have struggled since the departure of former coach Patrick Corcoran after 15 years, 122 wins, and two state titles. Munday has won four games since the beginning of the 2019 season. Munday hopes the...
