Criminal trial in Muskegon for Howling Timbers owner begins Monday

Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Mother accused of giving disabled son ice baths and starving him, charged with his murderLavinia ThompsonMuskegon County, MI
Criminal trial for Howling Timbers owner sent back to Muskegon District Court
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The criminal trial of Howling Timbers owner Brenda Pearson was slated to get underway in circuit court Monday. Instead, however, Judge Arnette Smedley granted a motion to send the case back to district court for a preliminary examination to determine whether there is sufficient evidence the animals in Pearson’s care were dangerous.
Grand Rapids firefighter sets women's state record in challenge
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sun was beating down on Calder Plaza. Carlye Scheer was in full gear, including jacket, pants, helmet, boots and an air tank. She was pulling a 175-pound dummy across the finish line, which she says is her favorite part of the Firefighter Combat Challenge because it's the hardest part.
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Armed robbery at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Dr.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say there was a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on the 2700 block of Lake Michigan Drive NW Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., employees report a suspect who was armed with a handgun robbed the bank and fled the scene. There were...
'He jumped over the counter': Witness recalls being inside bank as it was being robbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While police are investigating an armed robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Lake Michigan Drive, a witness is still in shock. "Just, almost like, disbelief," says Spencer, who was inside the bank at the time it was robbed and asked us to just use his first name.
Live Muskegon County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- It’s primary election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, and remain open until 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
'WE'VE BUILT THE FOUNDATION' | Grand Rapids hopes biodigester is just the beginning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On one of the most humid days of the year, it feels even more so inside the new biodigester in Grand Rapids. The biodigester has to be kept at 98 degrees. No more, no less. The sweat is dripping down the face of Mike Grenier,...
GRPD: Teen injured in apparent accidental shooting
Authorities say a teen was injured in an accidental shooting in Grand Rapids.
GRPD: Weekend shooting death ruled a homicide
A death in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.
KDPS: Fire at Planned Parenthood was arson
Kalamazoo police say a fire at a Planned Parenthood of Michigan office was set on purpose.
Tudor Dixon reacts to primary victory
It was a long night of waiting and watching the results after the polls closed at 8 p.m.
Semi-truck stolen from business serving Byron Township for 25 years
A semi-truck was stolen from a family-owned business in Kent County over the weekend. Preferred Trucking tells FOX 17, they’ve never had anything like this happen before.
oceanacountypress.com
Police search for runaway.
OTTO TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old runaway. Riley Hunter was last seen Monday, Aug. 1, around 5 p.m. at her Rothbury-area home on East McKinley Road. Riley weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen...
National Night Out takes over West Michigan Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All across the country on Aug. 2, residents and local leaders join together for National Night Out. Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch or other outside lights and spend their time with neighbors. In West Michigan, there are a number of community family-friendly...
2 killed in plane crash in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were killed in a plane crash in South Haven Tuesday. Authorities in South Haven initially received a report of a missing plane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Chicago. The plane had left the airport early Tuesday morning...
wtvbam.com
Local Primary Election results by county
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Here is a more in depth list of local elections by city, county and township. Specific election information can be found by clicking on the links below. Allegan County: https://www2.allegancounty.org/Elections/Map/Report.aspx?qpid=WP-03-01280&jn=Allegan%20Township. Barry County: https://www.barrycounty.org/departments_and_officials/officials/county_clerk/election_results.php. Branch County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/052ecbf9-9ff7-4638-a9c9-18bccd5e814c. Calhoun County: https://elections.calhouncountymi.gov/August2022Primary/. Cass County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/a93205cd-f3f6-48af-9d12-8425432dee96. Kalamazoo County:...
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
Grand Rapids police, FBI ask public for help finding bank robbery suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The FBI and Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect they believe robbed a Grand Rapids bank. The suspect is being accused of robbing the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Monday, Aug. 1. Police described the suspect as...
iheart.com
Teenager shot in possible accidental shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a teenage girl was taken to the hospital after being shot by her brother last night. It happened on Eastern Avenue near Hall Street before 11:30 p.m. Investigators think the shooting may have been an accident. It remains under investigation.
