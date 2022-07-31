Man who drove automobile into San Diego Bay is arrested on suspicion of DUI

dailycaliforniapress.com
Suspected DUI Driver, 20, Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Coronado Crash
A 20-year-old man who allegedly drove drunk and crashed his car at high speed into a lamppost in Coronado, killing one of his passengers, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Erwin Mejia Ramos is accused in Friday’s crash that killed his backseat passenger,...
onscene.tv
Corvette Destroyed In High Speed DUI Crash | San Diego
07.30.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Corvette along with his female passenger was speeding eastbound on 10th Ave and hit a parked car. The driver continued and hit a second parked vehicle. The Corvette then left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk crowded with homeless tents. The car hit a tent that the two occupants had just gotten out of a few minutes before the crash. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital and was placed under arrest for DUI. The female had left the scene and then came back. She had pieces of the Corvette fiberglass embedded into her skin, but refused medical treatment. 10th Ave has been closed for the cleanup and investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in DUI Hit-and-Run on Second Street [El Cajon, CA]
EL CAJON, CA (August 1, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a DUI hit-and-run crash on North Second Street claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman. The incident happened at around 8:49 p.m., near the 600 block of North Second Street. According to police, a woman was walking northbound on Second...
NBC San Diego
Blind Man Attacked With His Own Cane in Mission Valley, 2 Good Samaritans Stabbed
San Diego Police are investigating after a man stole another man's mobility cane and used it to attack its owner, a blind man in his 60s, Tuesday evening in Mission Valley's busy shopping district, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle. The suspect then stabbed two good Samaritans who...
Photos of man suspected of assaulting teen in South Bay released
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Monday released new photos of the suspect wanted in the July 26 assault of a teenage girl in the Lincoln Acres area.
Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of DUI After He Dunks Car Off Harbor Island
Harbor Police on Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence after he drove his vehicle into San Diego Bay. The man, 48, was driving a Kia Soul with female passenger, 22, at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Harbor Island Drive when he drove off the road and into the bay, said Sgt. Troy Nicol.
1 Motorcyclist Injured In A Crash In Escondido (Escondido, CA)
The police reported a motorcycle crash on the 15 Freeway in Escondido that caused one fatality. The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash site at 10:26 p.m. on the Northbound 15 Freeway near Valley Parkway.
Salon owner's 'savings' disappear in La Mesa break-in
Electronics, stying tools and salon owner's 'savings' disappear in break-in at La Mesa kids hair salon.
Police investigating after stabbing near Tivoli Bar and Grill
Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after a stabbing near the Tivoli Bar and Grill in Gaslamp Quarter.
Two Plead Guilty in 17-Year-Old Boy’s Shooting Death at Sunset View Park
Two men pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19, were arrested in connection with the March 11, 2021, death of Caleb Beasley, who was shot at Sunset View Park in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista.
NBC San Diego
Escondido PD: Woman With Bomb, Outstanding Warrant Arrested After Traffic Stop
Officers took a 35-year-old woman into custody in North County on Monday night after they said they found an explosive device in her car. Melissa Vasquez, who had an outstanding warrant and was riding in her gray Chevy by herself, was pulled over by Escondido Police at about 8:50 p.m. near the Jack in the Box in the 200 block of Felicita Avenue, investigators said. After she was taken into custody, police found the "small explosive" under her seat and called out the bomb squad, who disabled the device, which police said "was capable of releasing shrapnel."
eastcountymagazine.org
THREE ARRESTED FOR PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO MINORS IN STING OPERATION BY LA MESA POLICE AND ABC DETECTIVES
August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
San Diego police investigating stabbing in East Village
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating an altercation that left a man stabbed in East Village on Sunday. Streets near Park Blvd and Island Blvd remain closed as police investigate the stabbing. The Orange Trolley stops at Park Blvd and Market Street were closed in both directions due to the investigation.
eastcountymagazine.org
alcohol sting La Mesa
August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
25-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman missing after evening walk
San Diego police are asking for the public's help in finding a 25-year-old woman who went missing in City Heights.
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Rear-End Collision on Skyline Drive [San Diego, CA]
3 Children, 1 Adult Hurt in Auto Accident near South Woodman Street. The crash happened around 6:49 a.m., in the 6600 block of Skyline Drive, near South Woodman Street. Investigators say the collision involved a 2019 Ford F250 and a 2001 Honda Accord. Per reports, the 70-year-old male driver of...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed, Man Injured in Solo-Car Accident on San Pasqual Valley Road [Escondido, CA]
ESCONDIDO, CA (August 1, 2022) – Friday night, one man was killed and another was injured in a solo-car accident on San Pasqual Valley Road. The incident occurred at the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road around 7:15 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Highway 78 on July 22nd.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Hospitalized after Two-Car Crash on Jamacha Road [El Cajon, CA]
Crews Extricate Driver after Auto Collision near Jamacha Road. The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m., on a private road in an unincorporated area. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after on July 23rd. Per reports, the female driver of a Toyota attempted to turn from eastbound Jamacha Road onto...
kusi.com
Homicide detectives investigate body found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School
LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A body was found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School early Monday, authorities reported. The possible drowning death in the area of Willow Road and state Route 67 in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man stabbed in neck near Gaslamp Quarter bar
A man was stabbed in the neck during an apparent altercation in the Gaslamp Quarter with a bar employee in the area, San Diego Police said.
