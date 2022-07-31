ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person hospitalized, occupants displaced after fire at Beloit home

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
BELOIT, Wis. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Beloit home Saturday.

Crews were sent to the 1400 block of Sixth Street just after 6 p.m. Beloit Fire Department officials said the home’s occupants were displaced due to the incident and were being helped by the Red Cross.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damage and investigators are still working to determine how it started.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police: Man in “stable condition” following morning shooting at Marathon gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said that a 20-year-old male victim is “currently in stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. “By no means do we believe this […]
ROCKFORD, IL
