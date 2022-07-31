One person hospitalized, occupants displaced after fire at Beloit home

BELOIT, Wis. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Beloit home Saturday.

Crews were sent to the 1400 block of Sixth Street just after 6 p.m. Beloit Fire Department officials said the home’s occupants were displaced due to the incident and were being helped by the Red Cross.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damage and investigators are still working to determine how it started.

