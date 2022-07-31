Three Oregon firefighting task forces head south to help protect N. Calif. communities from the McKinney Fire

The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO