Mississippi State Baseball Adds VCU Shortstop Connor Hujsak from Transfer Portal

Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment
One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
The best players in UCLA men's basketball history
No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
Four takeaways from Auburn basketball's dominant win in Israel
Here are four takeaways from Auburn's blowout victory over the Israeli U-20 National Team.
Kentucky announces home-and-home series with Gonzaga
This season's annual Blue-White Game being played in eastern Kentucky wasn't the only major announcement made at UK's open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena to provide relief to local flood victims. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few also made an appearance on the jumbotron and along with John Calipari, revealed...
Travis Hunter named All-American before his first game
Jackson State freshman Travis Hunter has been predicted to have an All-American season in 2022. The post Travis Hunter named All-American before his first game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse 5-star recruits named to All-Peach Jam teams
Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets in the 2023 and 2024 classes have received praise from experts for their recent performances in grassroots basketball. Nike’s EYBL league recently concluded its annual Peach Jam tournament in North Augusta, S.C. In the title game, the Overland Park, Kan.-based MoKan Elite defeated the Washington, D.C.-based Team Takeover, 53-52, to win the Peach Jam crown.
Oregon basketball recruiting: Five-star PF Kwame Evans Jr. commits to Ducks over Kentucky, Arizona and Auburn
One of the top players in the Class of 2023 committed to Oregon on Tuesday, when five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. chose the Ducks over Arizona, Auburn and Kentucky. Evans is ranked the No. 7 player of the class by 247Sports and is considered the No. 3 power forward. At...
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Mississippi State Right-Handed Pitcher KC Hunt Turns Down MLB Selection to Return to Dudy Noble Field
KC Hunt did not sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Mizzou 2022 Season Preview: Kentucky Wildcats
The Tigers aim for revenge over Kentucky after falling short of a signature win on the road last season.
Arizona To Take On Cincinnati in First Game at Maui Invitational
The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day. The game will be the final of game of the day and is scheduled to tip-off around 9:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. Hawaiian time on ESPN2 from the Lahaina Civic Center. All games during the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and on the ESPN app.
Arkansas’ strong nonconference schedule now includes Louisville at Maui Invitational
Arkansas and Louisville have met seen times on the basketball over the two schools’ history. But the 2022-23 meeting at the Maui Invitational may hold a little something more. The last time the two met when Arkansas was considering a national powerhouse was in 1996, so it’s been a while. Now the Razorbacks, who are largely expected to be ranked inside the top 15 when polls are released in November, will have a shot at revenge for the 2009-10 team that fell to the Cardinals by 30. Tip off from the Maui Invitational for the game is at 4 p.m. on November 21....
Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: Week 10, Kansas State
The Wildcats will field one of the more dangerous Big 12 teams in 2022.
H.S. Football Previews: Brookhaven
Brookhaven High School football has made the playoffs in 21 of the past 22 years. The Panthers say this season is about sticking to the same game plan and creating more depth.
Virginia Tech Football: Who is freshman defensive lineman Lemar Law?
Virginia Tech reached back into the hotbed of Virginia Beach to land Class of 2022 defensive lineman Lemar Law last summer. Despite a late push from Michigan, a coaching change, and a change in high schools, Law remains solid in his pledge to the Hokies. Who is Lemar Law?. Virginia...
High School superstar Christian Ross commits to the University of Memphis
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County tight end had a big choice to make on Friday. You might have heard of him, Christian Ross. The tight end for the Dale County Warriors class of 2023. Last season he popped off with more than 477 receiving yards, racking up three touchdowns with 53 tackles on the dark side of the ball.
