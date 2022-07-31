Mercedes Says EQE Electric Sedan Is As Profitable As The E-Class

insideevs.com
Toyota Offers To Buy Back Recalled BZ4Xs From Owners
ToyotaThe June recall for wheels falling off still isn't solved, and Toyota is offering to buy back owners' parked BZ4Xs.
insideevs.com
Next-Gen 2023 Hyundai Kona EV Spied Testing In Germany
Hyundai was seen testing the next generation Kona EV outside the Kia Hyundai testing center in Germany. Our spies had previously sent us photos of the plug-in hybrid version of the Kona, but this is the first time they have captured the all-electric variant, which should debut sometime in 2023.
insideevs.com
Tesla 4680 Current Collector Layout Revealed
After days of hard work, the Munro Live team presents another stage of the teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack. We already saw big progress in removing the pink polyurethane foam with a rented dry ice blaster and now we can see the current collector layout of one section of the battery (there are four sections in total), as well as the voltage sensor harness (VSH), and battery management system (BMS) elements.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford, GM Make Stronger Push to Stop Flipping, Price Gouging of Popular Models
As new-car prices rise and demand continues to outstrip supply, some dealers have been known to raise the price of their offerings, and some are doing it by tens of thousands of dollars. Some dealers are also placing orders with false names to increase their supply. Ford has been trying...
MotorTrend Magazine
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers
The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S And X Available For Order In Europe Year-Long Hiatus
You have not been able to order a new Model S or Model X in Europe for almost two years now, but Tesla says it has just opened the Euro order books again and it estimates first deliveries should begin by the end of the year. You can now also pick the Plaid version of either model for the very first time in Europe too.
insideevs.com
Watch How Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Suffers From Power Limitations
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is one of the top-of-the-line versions of the Mach-E, envisioned for performance driving, rather than range. However, it notes some noticeable power limitations. We actually heard about this multiple times, by the way of reports from drag strips or tracks (in October 2021 and November...
insideevs.com
Porsche Has Big Plans For E-Bikes In Coming Years
Porsche has recently purchased shares in many eBike-related businesses. These include Fazua and the Croatian eBike company Greyp. Specifically, Porsche expanded its ownership in Fauza from 20 percent to 100 percent in June. Fazua, based in Munich, is credited as the inventor of lightweight e-bike drive systems. Apart from Greyp and Fauza, however, Porsche has many more initiatives in the e-bike sphere.
insideevs.com
Tesla Owner Loses License After Drunk Driving And Blaming Autopilot
A Tesla Model X owner crashed in a park in China on July 29, 2022. The electric SUV reportedly left the road and crashed while it was on Autopilot. No one was injured, and the owner, who was alone in the car, was able to walk away, but the authorities were involved.
insideevs.com
NIO Electric Car Sales Slightly Increased In July 2022
NIO announced a mix of positive and negative news regarding July, as, besides a slight increase in deliveries, the company still notes production constraints. Last month, NIO delivered 10,052 cars, which is 27% more than a year ago. That's the second five-digit result after the 12,961 record in June. The...
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins?
Ever noticed fins sticking out of a semi truck trailer? Here's the reason they were once very popular. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo: Perfect EV Autobahn Stormer?
If money is no issue, the Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo is probably one of the coolest models to have from the Taycan lineup. It combines the cool and practical Sport Turismo wagon body style with the dual-motor powertrain that produces up to 500 kilowatts (671 horsepower) and up to 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque in overboost mode with Launch Control.
insideevs.com
Chevrolet Will Reportedly Make An Electric Corvette Sedan, Then An SUV
Rumors that General Motors is going to launch a Camaro-badged electric sedan have been around for months, but a new article says they are flat out wrong. It also says there won’t be an electric C8 Corvette, contradicting a different set of rumors, but that the C9 model to follow may be a full BEV.
Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports
Despite its positive review of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, Consumer Reports like one other full-size truck better. The post Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Exclusive: F-150 Lightning Discussion With Ford Model e VP, Darren Palmer
I recently sat down (virtually) with Ford Model e's Vice President of Electric Vehicle Programs, Darren Palmer, to discuss the Ford F-150 Lightning and my experience after a few weeks of ownership. I took delivery of my F-150 Lightning in Lariat trim in early July, so I've already learned a...
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Lifted
We were recently invited down to Adventure Offroad in Chino Hills, California, to document one of the very first F-150 Lightning electric 4x4 pickups to be lifted. The two-motor F-150 Lightning is designed with all the Ford truck toughness in mind but motivated by electrons instead of liquid fuel. Unlike the GMC Hummer, Chevy Silverado, or even the Rivian EV, the Lightning is built on a traditional body-on-frame chassis, using many of the F-150s familiar parts and body panels, meaning that a large percentage of F-150 aftermarket accessories will work on the Lightning today.
insideevs.com
Noordung's New E-Bike Flaunts A Boombox And Air Pollution Sensors
One of the eye-catching bicycles that truly sticks with you at this year's Eurobike festival in Frankfurt, Germany, is the beautiful Noordung e-bike, a retro-styled two-wheeler that packs an incredible amount of tech. How incredible? Well, it flaunts a Boombox, an air pollution sensor, and a sleek, retro-styled frame. Noordung...
digg.com
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs?
Have you noticed trucks with amber-colored marker lights? Here's when they're allowed and when they're illegal. The post Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
