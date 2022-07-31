ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes Says EQE Electric Sedan Is As Profitable As The E-Class

By Andrei Nedelea
 3 days ago
Next-Gen 2023 Hyundai Kona EV Spied Testing In Germany

Hyundai was seen testing the next generation Kona EV outside the Kia Hyundai testing center in Germany. Our spies had previously sent us photos of the plug-in hybrid version of the Kona, but this is the first time they have captured the all-electric variant, which should debut sometime in 2023.
Tesla 4680 Current Collector Layout Revealed

After days of hard work, the Munro Live team presents another stage of the teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack. We already saw big progress in removing the pink polyurethane foam with a rented dry ice blaster and now we can see the current collector layout of one section of the battery (there are four sections in total), as well as the voltage sensor harness (VSH), and battery management system (BMS) elements.
MotorTrend Magazine

Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier

When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
24/7 Wall St.

Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers

The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
Tesla Model S And X Available For Order In Europe Year-Long Hiatus

You have not been able to order a new Model S or Model X in Europe for almost two years now, but Tesla says it has just opened the Euro order books again and it estimates first deliveries should begin by the end of the year. You can now also pick the Plaid version of either model for the very first time in Europe too.
Watch How Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Suffers From Power Limitations

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is one of the top-of-the-line versions of the Mach-E, envisioned for performance driving, rather than range. However, it notes some noticeable power limitations. We actually heard about this multiple times, by the way of reports from drag strips or tracks (in October 2021 and November...
Porsche Has Big Plans For E-Bikes In Coming Years

Porsche has recently purchased shares in many eBike-related businesses. These include Fazua and the Croatian eBike company Greyp. Specifically, Porsche expanded its ownership in Fauza from 20 percent to 100 percent in June. Fazua, based in Munich, is credited as the inventor of lightweight e-bike drive systems. Apart from Greyp and Fauza, however, Porsche has many more initiatives in the e-bike sphere.
Tesla Owner Loses License After Drunk Driving And Blaming Autopilot

A Tesla Model X owner crashed in a park in China on July 29, 2022. The electric SUV reportedly left the road and crashed while it was on Autopilot. No one was injured, and the owner, who was alone in the car, was able to walk away, but the authorities were involved.
NIO Electric Car Sales Slightly Increased In July 2022

NIO announced a mix of positive and negative news regarding July, as, besides a slight increase in deliveries, the company still notes production constraints. Last month, NIO delivered 10,052 cars, which is 27% more than a year ago. That's the second five-digit result after the 12,961 record in June. The...
Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo: Perfect EV Autobahn Stormer?

If money is no issue, the Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo is probably one of the coolest models to have from the Taycan lineup. It combines the cool and practical Sport Turismo wagon body style with the dual-motor powertrain that produces up to 500 kilowatts (671 horsepower) and up to 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque in overboost mode with Launch Control.
Chevrolet Will Reportedly Make An Electric Corvette Sedan, Then An SUV

Rumors that General Motors is going to launch a Camaro-badged electric sedan have been around for months, but a new article says they are flat out wrong. It also says there won’t be an electric C8 Corvette, contradicting a different set of rumors, but that the C9 model to follow may be a full BEV.
Exclusive: F-150 Lightning Discussion With Ford Model e VP, Darren Palmer

I recently sat down (virtually) with Ford Model e's Vice President of Electric Vehicle Programs, Darren Palmer, to discuss the Ford F-150 Lightning and my experience after a few weeks of ownership. I took delivery of my F-150 Lightning in Lariat trim in early July, so I've already learned a...
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Lifted

We were recently invited down to Adventure Offroad in Chino Hills, California, to document one of the very first F-150 Lightning electric 4x4 pickups to be lifted. The two-motor F-150 Lightning is designed with all the Ford truck toughness in mind but motivated by electrons instead of liquid fuel. Unlike the GMC Hummer, Chevy Silverado, or even the Rivian EV, the Lightning is built on a traditional body-on-frame chassis, using many of the F-150s familiar parts and body panels, meaning that a large percentage of F-150 aftermarket accessories will work on the Lightning today.
Noordung's New E-Bike Flaunts A Boombox And Air Pollution Sensors

One of the eye-catching bicycles that truly sticks with you at this year's Eurobike festival in Frankfurt, Germany, is the beautiful Noordung e-bike, a retro-styled two-wheeler that packs an incredible amount of tech. How incredible? Well, it flaunts a Boombox, an air pollution sensor, and a sleek, retro-styled frame. Noordung...
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
