Springfield, MO

Ying Yang Twins Rapper D-Roc Collapses Onstage During Vanilla Ice Concert In Missouri

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago
Tia Haggins
3d ago

I'm so sorry to hear and see that wow haven't heard anything from them in a long time wow man love these guys hope he is doing okay 🙏🏽

Tonay
3d ago

80 degrees is still hot. he's not young and probably forgot how important it is to drink lots of water. I hope he's ok

I AM A NEAL2018
3d ago

so instead of completely focusing on the twin that collapsed they turned it into a political article towards the end that is so ridiculous and I'm sure the way these guys had habits of drinking like they did and mixing stuff in that kind of heat anybody would collapse probably hopefully everything be okay with him

