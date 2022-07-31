ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Yardbarker

Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
247Sports

LIVE 9AM: OBR Reacts to the Deshaun Watson Decision

The OBR team will be reacting to today's expected Deshaun Watson decision starting around 9AM Eastern on our Twitch and Youtube Channels, as well as Barry McBride's Twitter Feed. Expect the usual analysis and reaction from the OBR team, representing Cleveland's oldest and largest fan-controlled website and community. Barry McBride,...
CLEVELAND, OH

