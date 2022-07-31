www.newsobserver.com
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Brewers DFA Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
Franmil Reyes expected to be optioned to triple-A; Amed Rosario continues hot stretch
Franmil Reyes' 2022 season hasn't followed the expected path of a hitter who seemed to be on the upswing. That path's next step could involve a journey to Columbus. Following the Guardians' 6-5, walk-off win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, Reyes was seen cleaning out his locker and hugging teammates. It is...
Report: Wizards are among teams with Collin Sexton on their radar
The Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz are two of the teams reportedly with Collin Sexton on their radar this offseason. Sexton, who is a restricted free agent, reportedly has an offer on the table from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it is well below what he was expecting to be paid this offseason.
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
LIVE 9AM: OBR Reacts to the Deshaun Watson Decision
The OBR team will be reacting to today's expected Deshaun Watson decision starting around 9AM Eastern on our Twitch and Youtube Channels, as well as Barry McBride's Twitter Feed. Expect the usual analysis and reaction from the OBR team, representing Cleveland's oldest and largest fan-controlled website and community. Barry McBride,...
