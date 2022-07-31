2022 Highlight Zone Season Preview: West Noble Chargers

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – For a quarter century, Monte Mawhorter has been synonymous with West Noble football. His next win will be the 100th in his head coaching career.

As for the Chargers themselves, they’re hoping to turn some heads in the NECC this fall. Despite being competitive in most of their games last season, West Noble finished with a 4-6 record.

Leading the offense once again is junior quarterback Drew Yates, who feels more comfortable running the offense.

Mawhorter admits that this year’s team will have a good mix of veterans and younger players needing to step up. So far, he adds that this offseason has been one of the best in his tenure at West Noble.

“Good leadership, good kids, everybody shows up,” Mawhorter said. “Don’t have to go over things twice.”

West Noble hosts conference foe Central Noble to open the season on Aug. 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.