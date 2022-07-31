ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Niswonger Children’s Hospital asking for toy donations

By Van Jones
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a time of supply chain issues and shortages, there is one more shortage that the Niswonger Children’s Hospital is asking for the public’s help in solving.

The children’s hospital says that due to the large number of patients they are serving, their stock of safe toys for the children is running low.

In a Facebook post , the hospital asks for the following donations to help lift the kids’ spirits.

  • Stuffed animals
  • Small treasure box items
  • Barbies
  • Medium size prize toys for boys and girls
  • Toddler toys
  • Crayons

The hospital reminds those who wish to donate that all items should be in new condition and in the original packaging.

To donate, Niswonger asks that you send them a direct message through Facebook .

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With kids heading back to the classroom, that means it's time for parents to make sure their child's vaccinations are up to date. Niswonger Children's Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Seth Brown, sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on the importance of keeping an accurate vaccination record.
