Niswonger Children’s Hospital asking for toy donations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a time of supply chain issues and shortages, there is one more shortage that the Niswonger Children’s Hospital is asking for the public’s help in solving.
The children's hospital says that due to the large number of patients they are serving, their stock of safe toys for the children is running low.
In a Facebook post , the hospital asks for the following donations to help lift the kids’ spirits.
- Stuffed animals
- Small treasure box items
- Barbies
- Medium size prize toys for boys and girls
- Toddler toys
- Crayons
The hospital reminds those who wish to donate that all items should be in new condition and in the original packaging.
