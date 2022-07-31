ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town

LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been...
LIND, WA
spectrumnews1.com

Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

San Fernando Valley gets 5.4 miles of sound walls along SR-170, I-405

VALLEY GLEN, Calif. — Anyone who lives next to a freeway knows, it is loud. That fact has been abundantly clear for residents of Valley Glen, Valley Village and a stretch of North Hollywood along State Route 170, which just got a sound wall 60 years after the freeway first sliced through the area, cutting residential neighborhoods and city parks in half.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
City
Mount Shasta, CA
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
spectrumnews1.com

First body ID'd from fiery Windsor Hills crash

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A memorial of balloons and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Nurse accused in Windsor Hills crash still hospitalized, awaits charges

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
spectrumnews1.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Lightning Storms#Western Montana#Weather#Crews#Klamath National Forest#U S Forest Service
spectrumnews1.com

Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Northeast Ohioan competing to be 'fittest on Earth' at CrossFit Games

AVON, Ohio — A masters-level fitness athlete from northeast Ohio has qualified for the 2022 CrossFit Games for the first time. Richard Stevenson, 50, has trained at Black Flag Athletics in Avon for about 10 years. “It energizes me, really does,” Stevenson said. “The smells, the sounds, everything. You...
AVON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Crash course aims to get more women in coding, narrow the developer gender gap

OHIO — Technology can be intimating, but to Mel McGee, it’s not so scary now that she can speak its language. “So computers are not smart. Computers know nothing,” said Mel McGee, the founder and CEO of We Can Code IT, a coding boot camp started in northeast Ohio. “They're just a series of light switches in a sense. Programmers learn how to use programming languages to tell computers what to do.”
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy