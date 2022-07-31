Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

Read on spectrumnews1.com
spectrumnews1.com
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been...
spectrumnews1.com
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
spectrumnews1.com
San Fernando Valley gets 5.4 miles of sound walls along SR-170, I-405
VALLEY GLEN, Calif. — Anyone who lives next to a freeway knows, it is loud. That fact has been abundantly clear for residents of Valley Glen, Valley Village and a stretch of North Hollywood along State Route 170, which just got a sound wall 60 years after the freeway first sliced through the area, cutting residential neighborhoods and city parks in half.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambri Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
spectrumnews1.com
7 adults, 3 children confirmed dead in Pennsylvania house fire, state police say
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — 7 adults, 3 children confirmed dead in Pennsylvania house fire, state police say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
First body ID'd from fiery Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A memorial of balloons and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
spectrumnews1.com
Nurse accused in Windsor Hills crash still hospitalized, awaits charges
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.
spectrumnews1.com
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline...
spectrumnews1.com
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
spectrumnews1.com
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood
Over two dozen residents in a Knott County valley have been trapped in their homes because of debris blocking the road from an epic flood that hit Kentucky one week ago today, according to Knott County tourism director Zack Hall. What You Need To Know. Families are still stuck in...
spectrumnews1.com
Nebraska authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of 4 people found in 2 burned homes
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of 4 people found in 2 burned homes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
spectrumnews1.com
Northeast Ohioan competing to be 'fittest on Earth' at CrossFit Games
AVON, Ohio — A masters-level fitness athlete from northeast Ohio has qualified for the 2022 CrossFit Games for the first time. Richard Stevenson, 50, has trained at Black Flag Athletics in Avon for about 10 years. “It energizes me, really does,” Stevenson said. “The smells, the sounds, everything. You...
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
spectrumnews1.com
Crash course aims to get more women in coding, narrow the developer gender gap
OHIO — Technology can be intimating, but to Mel McGee, it’s not so scary now that she can speak its language. “So computers are not smart. Computers know nothing,” said Mel McGee, the founder and CEO of We Can Code IT, a coding boot camp started in northeast Ohio. “They're just a series of light switches in a sense. Programmers learn how to use programming languages to tell computers what to do.”
