Ansonia police seek public’s help in locating missing 19-year-old

By Olivia Casey
 3 days ago

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ansonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old.

Police said Ariana Bel-Jean, 19, of Ansonia has been missing since Wednesday after she left her home and never returned. While she left on her own, police said she did not bring her medication that she needs to take everyday.

Bel-Jean is described as a Black 5’6″ female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red crop top and black shorts in the area of Beaver and Pyramid Streets, police said.

See photos of Bel-Jean below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gmpn2_0gzhd2sN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Woly_0gzhd2sN00
Photos courtesy APD

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bel-Jean is urged to contact the APD at (203) 735-1885 or reach out via the anonymous tip line here .

#Police #Beaver #Ansonia #Pyramid
WTNH

WTNH

