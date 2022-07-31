Naruto Opens Special Uchiha Hotel Experience to Fans

Read on comicbook.com
Vermeil in Gold Cosplay Spotlights Summer's Favorite New Demon
One awesome Vermeil in Gold cosplay has put the spotlight on the major new demon for the Summer, Vermeil! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been one of the most packed in recent memory, and while it is top loaded with sequels for the most part, there are just as many new shows making their debuts. This includes some new adaptations getting fans' attention quite quickly such as Kota Amana and Yoko Umezu's original manga series for Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic.
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Back Mikasa's Original Makeover
The final season of Attack on Titan begins next year. With Mikasa set to experience the most traumatic events of her life thanks in part to the decisions of Eren Jaeger, expect plenty of screen time for the Ackerman in the last episodes. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take us back to "simpler times" by revisiting Mikasa's look before the mysteries outside of Paradis were explored. Mikasa will definitely be a character to watch in 2023.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
Bleach Creator Settles Orihime Debate with Heated Comment
Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.
I Swear By This Simple Water Bottle Travel Hack At The Airport
Get ready for the best flight of your life.
Joker: Folie á Deux Fan Art Teases Joaquin Phoenix as the Two Jokers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin production on their upcoming Joker sequel, and earlier today they revealed that the film will bow on October 4, 2024. Fans are getting really excited for the sequel with them even toying with the title of the film. The film's title, Joker: Folie á Deux, hints at the idea of two Joker's in the film, but it's more than likely referring to Harley Quinn. So, fans are creating fan art of multiple versions of the character in the film. A new piece of art from BossLogic, shows two versions of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime.
PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning
Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
Paramount+ Grows by 4.9 Million Subscribers
As Q2 draws to a close, Paramount announced today that the Paramount+ streaming platform, home to shows like Halo and Star Trek: Brave New Worlds, grew by almost 5 million subscribers over the last few months. 4.9 new subs to Paramount+ come at a time when the streaming market has been thrown into upheaval; after years of rapid subscriber growth but minimal profit, Netflix's stocks fell precipitously earlier this year. This week, Warner Bros. Discovery cancelled a $90 million Batgirl movie planned for an HBO Max release -- after the movie had already been shot and was midway through post-production. The news shocked the industry, and was followed by a number of reports that CEO Bob Zaslav is targeting HBO Max projects specifically as he tries to cut costs.
My Hero Academia Reveals New Season Six Trailer
The sixth season of My Hero Academia is set to be one of the biggest of the series. With the pieces in place that will see the heroes and the villains face off against one another in the "War Arc", a new trailer has arrived to give fans a better idea of what's to come. Released as a part of this year's Crunchyroll Expo, the new trailer highlights how far Studio Bones has come and gives viewers a taste of the brutal battles dropping this fall.
Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)
The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it!
Popular Will Smith Sequel Is Currently One of the Most Popular Movies on Netflix
Netflix added a horde of new movies and TV shows on Monday to start the month of August, and a couple of those titles have already been making big waves on the service. Spider-Man 2 unsurprisingly hit the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after just one day on the service, but it wasn't the highest ranking August 1st addition on that list. That honor belongs to Men in Black 3, which has been quickly catching on with subscribers.
The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Shares Support for Johanna Constantine Spinoff
Netflix's The Sandman debuted this week and it seems are taking a liking to Jenna Coleman's performance as Johanna Constantine. Johanna fills the role played by John Constantine in the comics, John being one of several DC Comics characters cut from the television adaptation. Like John, Johanna is capable of casting spells and performing exorcisms but is haunted by nightmares from her past. It takes a visit from Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) to exorcise Johanna's personal demons. Among the fans watching The Sandman on Netflix, one tweeted at Gaiman to say they think a Johanna-focused spinoff would be "cool." Gaiman retweeted and added "You are not alone in this thought," suggesting he shares similar feelings.
Disney+ Series The Santa Clauses Adds Laura San Giacomo as Christmas Witch
Tim Allen is returning to one of his most popular roles thanks to Disney+. The actor first played Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause back in 1994 and went on to play the character again in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Now, more than 15 years after the threequel, Allen is returning for a limited series titled The Santa Clauses. The show will also see the return of Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus as well as David Krumholtz as the fan-favorite elf, Bernard. As the show continues its production, a new cast member was just revealed by Deadline. Laura San Giacomo (Barry) is joining the series as La Befana the Christmas Witch.
Warhammer 40,000 Tabletop RPG Announced
Cubicle 7 has announced a new Warhammer 40,000 tabletop RPG, in which players will play as average citizens of the Imperium of man. Warhammer 40,000: Imperium Maledictum is a new game in which players serve a patron and investigate various dangers within the Macharian Sector. While the Warhammer 40,000: Wrath and Glory RPG (also published by Cubicle 7) is focused on high-octane combat similar to that seen in Warhammer 40,000 game, Imperium Maledictum is a more pulp-style game similar to the Eisenhorn books or other Black Library tales that focus on the common folk within the Empire of Man. Players won't be playing as a Space Marine in Imperium Maledictum, but they could serve an Inquisitor or a member of the Ecclesiarchy.
Oz Comes to Dungeons & Dragons
Andrews McMeel Publishing is turning Oz into a Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting. The tabletop publisher behind Zweihander has announced Oz: A Fantasy Role-Playing Setting, a new rulebook that provides rules for playing a Dungeons & Dragons campaign within the beloved city of Oz. The 216-page rulebook provides Game Masters with rules for exploring Neverland as an "urban setting pointcrawl" with secrets to discover, such as what happened to the infamous Slippers worn by Dorothy when she defeated the Wicked Witch of the West. Players can travel via train or monorail, explore the different neighborhoods of the Emerald City, and join various factions. You can check out the first teaser trailer for the new book below:
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
The Flash Ditches His Scarlet Super Suit for a Racy Cosplay
The Flash may be the Fastest Man Alive, but he appears to be preparing for an even racier role in The Flash 2022 Annual #1. If you haven't been keeping up with the latest happenings in the DC Universe, Barry Allen and the rest of the Justice League are believed to be dead following Justice League #75, aka "Death of the Justice League." Wally West and the rest of the Flash Family have set off on a rescue mission in the Speed Force to find their missing comrade, taking Wally West and Wallace West to Earth-Flash.1 where the villain Pariah has crafted a false reality to keep Barry trapped.
