Japanese video journalist detained at Myanmar protest march

Singapore insists it has given fleeing Sri Lanka leader Rajapaksa no ‘privileges, immunity or hospitality’
Singapore has insisted that it has not provided any priviliges or immunity to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former president of Sri Lanka who fled the cash-strapped nation amid anti-government protests last month.Mr Rajapaksa, 73, along with his wife and two bodyguards fled to the Maldives on 13 July, before landing in Singapore for a “private visit” the next day. He was initially issued a 14-day visit pass. It was later extended by two weeks, and is set to expire on 11 August.He emailed his resignation letter to the parliament speaker on 14 July.Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan, in a written...
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese celebrate assassination of anti-communist fmr. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
Social media users in China were quick to celebrate news of the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the hands of an assassin on Friday, with some calling the gunman a “hero” and others calling for celebrations and shopping holidays. On Friday, a Twitter account...
Stopping Myanmar violence tops meeting of Asian diplomats
Top Southeast Asian diplomats meeting in Cambodia's capital intensified efforts Wednesday to stop the escalating violence in Myanmar, and to address other pressing — and often divisive — regional issues.It is the first in-person meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has weakened economies and complicated diplomacy, and comes at a time of increased tensions between the United States and China, as well as global increases in food and energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.“ASEAN has to deal with challenges of different types and levels but never...
Russia’s foreign minister makes official visit to Myanmar
BANGKOK (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived Wednesday in Myanmar for an official visit that Moscow said will include discussions with the military government on security and economic issues, the Russian news agency TASS reported. Russia is a major supporter of Myanmar’s military government, which came to...
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
China Warns Philippine Ships 'Making Trouble' as Island Dispute Escalates
Chinese government vessels have for the first time made direct threats against a Manila-held outpost in disputed waters in the South China Sea, according to a report out of the Philippines this week. The latest saga in the decades-long standoff over Second Thomas Shoal—known as Ayungin in the Philippines and...
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
The most senior US general has issued a stark warning about China's military intentions toward the US and allies in the region, saying Beijing has become more aggressive and the number of Chinese intercepts at sea and in the air have "increased significantly" in recent years.
China is doubling down on its warning of a possible military response if Pelosi travels to Taiwan
"The Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson warned.
Solomon Islands PM rules out China military base and says Australia is ‘security partner of choice’
Exclusive: In his first interview since the security deal with Beijing, Manasseh Sogavare says he would only call on China if there was a ‘gap’ that Australia could not fill
Washington Examiner
Taiwan cancels leave of some soldiers ‘to immediately prepare for war’
Taiwanese defense officials have canceled the leave of some soldiers and officers “to immediately prepare" for the chance of war in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Asia this week, according to local reports. China warned early Monday that its military would not “sit idly by”...
China condemns Pelosi visit after fighter jets buzz Taiwan Strait
China issued a blistering condemnation of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on Tuesday after reportedly sending fighter jets to buzz the Taiwan Strait. Chinese state media station TV CGTN reported SU-35 fighter jets had crossed into the contested sea between the two countries hours before the House Speaker touched down in Taiwan just before 11pm local time on Tuesday.The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a furious statement labelling the visit “extremely dangerous” and saying the US was “playing with fire”, according to AFP news agency.“Those who play with fire will perish by it,” the statement from Beijing said.The Taiwanese Ministry of...
Biden secures deal on Red Sea islands and Israeli use of Saudi airspace
President Joe Biden has reportedly helped cement an agreement between Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt that would resolve a long-standing dispute over a pair of islands in the Red Sea and allow Israeli aircraft to transit through Saudi airspace for the first time in history. According to Axios, the agreement...
Political rivalry stirs panic of protests and escalation in Iraq
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces erected concrete barriers on Monday ahead of counter-protests planned by Shiite political rivals against an influential cleric whose followers have staged a parliament sit-in for a third day. Many feared that dueling protests could escalate tensions. Calls for the counter-protest came from a...
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan with five of her Democratic colleagues, making her the first House leader to visit the island since then-speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there in 1997. The US Air Force jet — a modified Boeing 737 known as a C-40B — carrying Ms Pelosi and her colleagues touched down at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time on Tuesday, following a roughly seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The military aircraft followed a circuitous route around the eastern coast of the Philippines and approached Taiwan from the east in order to avoid...
Protesters storm Iraqi parliament in Baghdad
BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq’s parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week, protesting government formation efforts led by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups. The alliance called for counter-protests, raising the specter of civil strife. Iraqi security...
Sergei Lavrov says Russia backs Myanmar junta’s efforts to ‘stabilise’ country on landmark visit
Russia has backed the Myanmar junta’s bid to “stabilise” the country that has seen political turmoil against the regime after it seized power in a military coup last year.Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, arrived on a landmark visit to Myanmar on Wednesday where he held talks with the country’s top military generals and expressed his support to the junta.“We are in solidarity with the efforts (by the junta) aimed at stabilising the situation in the country,” Mr Lavrov said in capital Naypyidaw on the first day of his visit, reported the TASS news agency.The visit is one of...
Military leaders in Myanmar extend state of emergency for another 6 months
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Myanmar's ruling military junta will extend a state of emergency in the country for another six months, government-run media reported on Monday. The military first declared the state of emergency in February 2021 after overthrowing the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi on widely debunked charges of voter fraud.
Chinese ambassador warns British MPs against visiting Taiwan
China’s UK ambassador has urged British politicians not to “dance to the tune of the United States” and vowed “severe consequences” should MPs set foot in Taiwan. Speaking at a press conference in London, the Chinese ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, who has been on parliament’s sanctions list since last summer, also reminded the British government of the joint communique the two countries signed in 1972, when they began to exchange ambassadors.
Rare white elephant born in Myanmar: state media
A rare white elephant has been born in western Myanmar, state media said on Wednesday, unveiling what many in the Buddhist-majority country believe to be an auspicious creature. Born last month in western Rakhine state, the baby weighs about 80 kilograms (180 pounds) and stands roughly 70 cm (two-and-a-half feet) tall, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov to Meet Military Leader on Visit to Myanmar -TASS
(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Myanmar on Wednesday, TASS news agency reported, marking one of the most high-profile visits to the Southeast Asian country since the military seized power in a coup last year. Citing a briefing by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, TASS said...
