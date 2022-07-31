ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Sunday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Jimmy Herget from rehab assignment and reinstated from the IL. Optioned RHP Chase Silseth from Salt Lake (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Jarred Kelenic from Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Jack Larsen from Arkansas (TL). Placed OFs Julio Rodriguez and Dylan Moore on the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Anthony Misiewicz for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Added RHP Chris Martin to the active roster. Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Oklahoma City (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 3B Johan Camargo to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Diego Castillo to Indianapolis (IL).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The Associated Press

Castillo, early power send Mariners past Cole, Yankees 7-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday. Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle’s six-run first. Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for homers. “It was just another Luis Castillo start,” said Winker, who played with the pitcher in Cincinnati. “He did great. First start here, I’m sure he was fired up and excited and he did his thing.” Castillo (5-4) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings in his second start in the Bronx in less than a month. The right-hander allowed three runs and walked three.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Rosario hits 450-foot homer, Guardians top Diamondbacks 7-4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario hit a mammoth three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Rosario’s 450-foot drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field, topping the 447-footer by Boston’s Alex Verdugo on June 25. His sixth homer of the year lifted Cleveland to a 4-0 lead in the fifth. Shane Bieber (6-6) struck out eight over six innings in his 100th career start, extending his winning streak in interleague games to eight. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner permitted two runs and four hits without issuing a walk. Gonzalez homered off Kevin Ginkel in the sixth and doubled home a run in the seventh to push the Guardians’ advantage to 7-2. José Ramírez and Myles Straw also drove in a run as Cleveland remained one game behind AL Central-leading Minnesota.
CLEVELAND, OH
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

