ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Chapman homers, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1

By IAN HARRISON
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ecu8_0gzhbW6600

Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer, José Berríos won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the error-prone Detroit Tigers 4-1 Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles for the Blue Jays, who have won 12 of 15 overall after taking three of four from the Tigers. Toronto (57-45) is a season-high 12 games above .500 for the third time, and the first time since the Blue Jays were 37-25 on June 15.

Detroit (41-62) has gone 4-7 since the All-Star break.

Berríos (8-4) allowed three hits in seven innings, including a solo home run to his brother-in-law, Javier Báez. Berríos walked one and struck out six.

“He was landing his curveball. He was spotting his fastball up,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He was on.”

Tim Mayza worked the eighth and Jordan Romano finished for his AL-leading 24th save in 27 chances, striking out Miguel Cabrera to end it with the fans in the crowd of 40,298 on their feet.

The Tigers had three hits Sunday and made four errors, giving them seven in the four-game series. Left fielder Robbie Grossman dropped Guerrero’s line drive in the third, Báez dropped Bichette’s pop fly in the fourth, Hill made an errant pickoff throw to first in the fifth and Báez made a throwing error on Teoscar Hernández’s grounder in the eighth.

“It was inexcusable,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “Those are sloppy plays that need to be made.”

Hinch disputed the suggestion that the upcoming trade deadline is affecting his team’s focus.

“These are big boys. They can make plays,” Hinch said.

None of Toronto’s runs were unearned.

Chapman opened the scoring when he connected off right-hander Garrett Hill in the second inning, his 20th this season and fourth this series. Chapman homered twice Thursday and went deep again Friday.

“I don’t really know what to do against him right now,” Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart said.

Báez and Berríos battled in a first-inning at-bat that included several deep foul drives, one into the upper deck. Báez thought he’d walked on ball three before taking a curve outside on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

“Their holiday dinners will probably revolve around these at-bats,” Hinch said.

It was the first time Berríos had allowed a hit against Báez, who came in 0 for 5 against his brother-in-law.

“I already texted him and told him he got me,” Berríos said.

Báez cut Toronto’s lead in half with his leadoff homer in the fourth, his 10th, but Guerrero and Bichette drove in runs as Toronto chased Hill with a two-run fifth.

Hill (1-3) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings, his third straight losing decision. Hill walked two and struck out one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Matt Manning (shoulder) is expected to be activated off the injured list to start against Minnesota on Tuesday, Hinch said. Manning last pitched for Detroit April 16 at Kansas City.

Blue Jays: OF George Springer (right elbow) sat for the second time in three games. Springer also sat out Friday. He started at DH Saturday. … RHP Alek Manoah felt fine after playing catch before the game, Manoah left Friday’s start in the sixth after taking a comebacker off his right elbow.

HOT AT HOME

Berríos has won 13 consecutive home starts, breaking Roy Halladay’s Blue Jays record. Haladay won 12 straight at home from May 31, 2007 to April 6, 2008.

SAVE ME

Romano’s 24 save was a career-best. He had 23 last season.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (7-8, 3.67) starts Monday as Detroit begins a three-game series at Minnesota.

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (7-8, 3.30) is expected to start Tuesday as Toronto opens a two-game series at Tampa Bay. RHP Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 3.17) goes for the Rays.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto

The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Tigers retiring Lou Whitaker's No. 1

No. 1 has been forever retired by the Detroit Tigers in honor of "Sweet" Lou Whitaker. The formal ceremony at Comerica Park on Saturday will make official the team's decision to retire the number and put Whitaker in the company of Charlie Gehringer, Hank Greenberg, Willie Horton, Al Kaline, Hal Newhouser, Alan Trammell and Jack Morris.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Twins acquire Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer

The Minnesota Twins have been busy on trade deadline day, and they even made a transaction within the AL Central. Minnesota acquired reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Sawyer Gipson-Long, the team announced on Tuesday. Fulmer joins righty starter Tyler Mahle and closer Jorge...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Álvarez Walks Off Mariners for Astros' Series Win

Yordan Álvarez entered the box with a base open in the bottom of the 10th inning in a tied contest. The Seattle Mariners—who deployed Brennan Bernardino in his major league debut—pitched to the best hitter in Major League Baseball, and it didn't end in their favor. Álvarez...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Tigers Monday

The Detroit Tigers will start Akil Baddoo in left field for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo will bat ninth and play left field in Monday's game while Robbie Grossman catches a breather. Our models project Baddoo, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.5 fantasy points...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Matt Chapman
Yardbarker

García's Quality Start for Astros Spoiled by Eovaldi Resurgence

In the midst of additions to the Houston Astros' roster, the club faced the Boston Red Sox in a somewhat quiet contest. It was the first rematch of the 2021 American League Championship Series in Houston since last October, but this time the Red Sox left victorious. Boston jumped on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart sitting Tuesday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 201 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .203 batting average with a .494 OPS,...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#Rbi#The Blue Jays
The Associated Press

Mateo's 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Orioles past Rangers 8-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting at the bottom of the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season. “It feels really good,” Mateo said through a translator. “Got to come back tomorrow and try to do it all over again.” Texas starter Spencer Howard (2-3) retired the first six Baltimore batters. But he hit Ramon Urias with a pitch leading off the third inning and walked rookie Terrin Vavra before giving up Mateo’s first homer on an 0-2 count.
BALTIMORE, MD
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
36K+
Followers
78K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy