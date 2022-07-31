Nancy Pelosi’s Itinerary for Asia Doesn’t Include Taiwan

www.thedailybeast.com
Related
Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
Daily Beast
Even the People of Taiwan Say Pelosi Is Just ‘Causing Trouble’ and Should Have ‘Sacrificed’ Over-Hyped Trip
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her entourage including five other members of Congress arrived in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei in a blaze of lights and symbolism Tuesday night after a five-hour flight from Malaysia and promptly went to their hotel for a little rest. If her arrival seemed like...
Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
Why Is Nancy Pelosi Going to Taiwan? Tensions Continue to Mount
The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, may be considering a trip to Taiwan in the coming weeks. Even though the trip hasn't been confirmed by Pelosi or the White House, the possibility of such a trip has already gotten China's attention. The country believes that Taiwan is part of Chinese territory. Why is Pelosi going to Taiwan, and when?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See how China reacted to Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
Anger is mounting in Beijing as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to stop in Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia, according Taiwan and US officials. CNN’s Will Ripley has more.
Daily Beast
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch
The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine
ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
RELATED PEOPLE
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
US News and World Report
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China
TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after pledging solidarity and hailing its democracy, leaving a trail of Chinese anger over her brief visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi begins Asia tour, no mention of Taiwan
BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Expect a 'colorful response' from China over Pelosi Taiwan visit, says former Australia PM
Former Australian Prime Minister and Asia Society CEO Kevin Rudd says US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan is “unwise” and warns it will raise tensions again.
WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan's capital city of Taipei on Tuesday during a closely watched trip to Asia that began in Singapore on Monday.
As Pelosi starts Asia tour, China warns of military action if she visits Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off an Asia tour Monday that's been shrouded in secrecy following an escalation in tensions with China over Taiwan. With no word on whether Pelosi will visit the island, she stopped first in Singapore, where Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged her at a meeting to strive for "stable" ties with Beijing.
Pelosi Leaves Taiwan With the Island—and World—in a More Precarious Position
The U.S. House Speaker's visit will be followed by unprecedented military drills by a furious Beijing, which considers the self-ruling island its territory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pelosi lands in Singapore to kick off Asia tour
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, kicking off her Asian tour as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Pelosi and her delegation...
Pelosi says she is in Taiwan to show the US will 'never give in to autocrats,' just weeks after Biden fist-bumped MBS
"We take this trip at a time when the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," Pelosi wrote in an op-ed explaining her provocative trip.
US Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, raising China tensions
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night, becoming the highest–ranking American official to visit the self–ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years. Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tensions between China and the United States. China claims...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts Asia trip without Taiwan listed on her itinerary
Pelosi is leading a 6-member congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, her office said on Sunday.
Comments / 0