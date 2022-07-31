ADOT suggests detours this week at Thunderbird Road, I-17

Eastbound Thunderbird Road will be closed near Interstate 17 for road work through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, state transportation officials said.

The work is part of regional drainage system project.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, drivers should expect I-17 ramp closures or restrictions at the Thunderbird Road interchange.

Detours motorists should consider using, ADOT officials said, are eastbound Cactus or Greenway roads combined with 19th or 35th avenues.

ADOT also points out that eastbound Thunderbird Road is scheduled to be narrowed to one lane near I-17 from 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.