San Francisco’s Black Cat jazz club vandalized, then looted by more than 20 thieves, report says

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Muni bus near Cow Palace in San Francisco, police say
A person was killed and another was injured during a shooting on a Muni bus near the Cow Palace in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
ABC7 Los Angeles
70-year-old woman brutally beaten, kicked in head by 4 attackers in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 70-year-old woman is speaking from her bedside after being beaten brutally and even kicked in the head by multiple attackers, in broad daylight in San Francisco. Mrs. Zheng's mother, who requested we refer to her only as Mrs. Ren, has spent the past two years hiding...
KTVU FOX 2
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man
A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
Undercover Oakland police officer caught up in middle of street gun battle
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- While keeping a robbery suspect under surveillance, an undercover Oakland police officer found his unmarked car being riddled by bullets during an unrelated shootout nearby.Fortunately, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said the officer escaped injury during the Wednesday afternoon incident.According to the association, a plain-clothes officer was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Way. Without warning, two suspects -- unconnected to the surveillance operation -- got into a gun battle on both sides of his unmarked police vehicle. Bullets riddled the car, leaving a shattered windshield and bullet holes in the roof. "Thankfully no officers or residents were injured in this gun fight," said Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan in a news release. " Good fortune, officer composure and team-work lead to the arrest of both felons and recovery of firearms."No other details of the shooting were immediately available.
KTVU FOX 2
SF firefighter arrested after Oakland man shot over puppy breeding dispute
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man. A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Elderly SF woman attacked, robbed by four juveniles
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An elderly Asian woman was attacked and robbed inside the lobby of a building on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police. The incident took place on the 100 block of Francisco Street. The 70-year-old woman was standing outside of a building when four juveniles approached and began talking to her. She […]
San Mateo County closes cold case murder after suspect found dead under fake ID
Officials in San Mateo County have closed the 30-year cold case of an East Bay woman’s murder after the main suspect was found dead under a different identity earlier this year.
Shooting injures man in Union City neighborhood; 3 suspects arrested in Oakland
UNION CITY -- Three suspects were arrested in Oakland following a shooting in a Union City residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured.The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H Streets between Mission Blvd. and Railroad Ave. at about 12:36 p.m., Union City police said. The area is adjacent to Pathfinder Academy school, along with adult and preschool facilities. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, no lockdowns were needed, and there were no known threats to the community. Arriving officers learned that a 44-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. police said.Three suspects were later taken into custody in Oakland; Union City detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Nicolas Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5266. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
KTVU FOX 2
Armored car employee robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo
An armored car employee was robbed at gunpoint at a Safeway in Vallejo on Tuesday. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Redwood Plaza at Admiral Callaghan Lane. Video shows police investigating at a Loomis truck at crime scene. There were no arrests. No one was injured.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: Man steals from San Francisco Walgreens, stuffs items down pants
SAN FRANCISCO - A video of a man stealing items from a San Francisco Walgreens circulated around social media Sunday. The incident allegedly took place at a Walgreens on Geary and Taylor streets, and shows a man casually taking items off the shelves and stuffing them down his pants. A...
KTVU FOX 2
All shops at strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon burglarized
OAKLAND, Calif. - Merchants at a strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood were up in arms Monday after burglars hit the entire complex before dawn, breaking in through roofs and popping front-door locks. International Plaza at 9th and International has seen its share of crime, but never anything like...
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows chaos after shooting at Oakland Tech High School, coach describes scene
"Parents were running and screaming for their kids." New video shows the melee after gunshots rang out at a youth football game that was taking place at Oakland Tech High School.
Love triangle, motive revealed in San Jose baby kidnapping
One of the accused kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother's home allegedly planned to keep the baby as her own, a police officer testified for a preliminary hearing Monday.
Oakland business owner detained after arming himself to protect his store
A business owner in Oakland was detained after arming himself to protect his store, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department (OPD).
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
KTVU FOX 2
One man killed in East Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - One man was killed late Monday in an East Oakland shooting, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said that the death was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lyon Avenue. Officers found the Oakland man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on...
news24-680.com
Another Armed Robbery In Walnut Creek Saturday
Saturday was a hectic and tragic day in Walnut Creek and we’ll admit our small staff had its hands full from the start. Late in the day we began picking up “chatter” of an armed robbery at a downtown restaurant but were unable to pin down the details. Bounty Hunter General Manager Scott Andrews tells us today (Wednesday) that at approximately 7pm on Saturday a lone patron leaving the restaurant was approached by three individuals in the parking lot BEHIND the business.
