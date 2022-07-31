Chevrolet Brazil Sales Jump 64 Percent In June 2022

gmauthority.com
fordauthority.com
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Up 37 Percent In July 2022
Ford Motor Company sales jumped 37 percent to 163,942 units during July 2022 in the United States. Sales increased at both FoMoCo brands, Ford and Lincoln. “Ford was America’s best-selling brand in July powered by strong demand across our lineup. Our overall sales rose 37 percent in July and electric vehicle sales grew at three times the rate of the EV segment,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “F-Series hit the 60,000-truck mark for the first time this year, with our all-new electric F-150 Lightning having its best sales month yet. Ford SUVs were up 70 percent, while E-Transit leads the electric van space with 95 percent of the electric van segment,” he added.
gmauthority.com
No Backlash Since Holden Brand Was Dropped, Says GMSV
GM axed the beloved Holden brand from its portfolio back in early 2020 – a decision that left many diehard fans of the Australian company disappointed. However, despite traditional Holden enthusiasts’ feelings about this decision, the automaker says backlash among the general car-buying populace in the country has been minimal.
FOXBusiness
Ford sales skyrocketed in July as other automakers crashed
Ford is cruising into the second half of 2022. Hot on the heels of second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, the company now reports that its July deliveries of Ford and Lincoln vehicles were up 36.6% compared to the same month last year. The rest of the automakers that...
gmauthority.com
GM Adds Third Chevy Silverado Production Shift At Oshawa Plant
GM has added a third Chevy Silverado production shift at its Oshawa Assembly plant in southern Ontario as the automaker looks to meet increasingly high demand for its full-size pickup truck models. GM Canada confirmed it had added a third shift rotation at Oshawa in an Instagram post shared Tuesday....
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Top Speed
The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is the Last of a Dying Breed
The Ford Mustang is an undeniable icon of the American automotive landscape and is one of Ford’s most profitable vehicles considering it is the only car they make, excluding pickup trucks and SUVs. We were all expecting a new Mustang to be announced sooner rather than later but on July 27, 2022, Ford CEO, Jim Farley, posted a tweet that confirmed the 7th generation pony car will debut at the Detroit auto show on September 14, 2022, but there was more than meets the eye.
gmauthority.com
Burnt Down C8 Corvette In Spain Wasn’t An E-Ray, GM Says
Late last week, GM Authority published photos of a C8 Corvette test vehicle that had burned down while undergoing testing in Spain. Rumors alleged the vehicle involved was a prototype for the upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray hybrid model, however GM has now disputed that claim. Chevrolet spokesperson, Trevor Thompkins, reached...
GM's EV Conversion Kit Will Be Much Better Than Ford's
The world is going electric and it's not just automakers that are heading that way. In fact, the aftermarket has shown a desire to join the electric revolution too, and General Motors wants to capitalize by offering a comprehensive conversion kit that will make it very easy to upgrade your old jalopy to an EV fit for the modern age. A couple of years ago, Chevrolet revealed an EV-converted K5 Blazer at SEMA to showcase its eCrate motor. The idea was that you'd buy an electric powertrain that you could replace your combustion engine with. But besides the news that Lingenfelter Performance Engineering would be an accredited installer for GM's eCrate, we've heard next to nothing. Fortunately, plans are still very much in motion.
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $2,550 In August 2022
In August 2022, a GMC Sierra discount continues offering up to $2,550 on select configurations of the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited, and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited and Sierra 1500...
Chevrolet Will Void Owner's Warranty If They Flip Corvette Z06
General Motors cautions buyers of the Z06 against flipping in the first year of ownership. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been a long time coming, and the public is very excited about it. With a flat plane crank V8 and true supercar styling, not to mention 670 horsepower under your right foot, eager buyers are desperate to get their hands on one. Of late, many in-demand cars have been sold for vastly more than the manufacturer's recommended price, and Chevy wants to stop this kind of behavior from influencing the way people perceive the Z06.
MotorAuthority
GM considered taking on the Dodge Viper with a V-12-powered Chevrolet Corvette
Sporting an 8.0-liter V-10, the original Dodge Viper seriously outgunned the contemporary Chevrolet Corvette C4. So General Motors decided to drop a V-12 into the 'Vette as a possible way to compete. First spotted by Road & Track, this video from YouTube channel DtRockstar1 shows the V-12 Corvette prototype—dubbed "ZR-12"—at...
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
Toyota Thinks Most Supra Buyers Will Choose Auto Over Manual
If there's one thing we've learned about Toyota recently, the company listens. A manual gearbox for the Supra has been a request among enthusiasts and fans ever since the fifth-generation model was launched in 2019. Finally, the A90 Supra now follows the tradition seen in the first four generations – all of which have a row-your-own transmission option.
The Ford Mustang Isn’t Named After a Horse
You might imagine a rampaging, wild, and free horse when you think of the origins of Ford’s storied muscle car, the Mustang. However, you might be surprised to learn that the pony car didn’t get its moniker from a wild horse. Instead, the Ford Mustang got its name from an extraordinary fighter plane, the P-51 Mustang.
2024 Chevy Corvette Test Mule Devoured By Fire [UPDATE]
[UPDATE 2] Added video of the incident sent to Motor1.com by CarPix. [UPDATE] Chevrolet has issued a statement regarding the fiery incident. In an e-mail to Motor1.com, Trevor Thompkins, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Passenger Cars, Performance and Motorsports Communications at General Motors, said:. "A Corvette development vehicle undergoing extreme testing by...
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
gmauthority.com
GM Advances Ambitious Global Future Growth Strategy
General Motors has just announced the progress of its ambitious global future growth strategy, reaffirming its commitment to deploying its zero-emission and autonomous technologies worldwide to build more sustainable conditions on the planet. The automaker is investing more than $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle technology to lead the...
gmauthority.com
GM To Double Super Cruise Road Network
GM has announced an expansion of its Super Cruise road network, effectively doubling the amount of roadway that the hands-free driving technology is compatible with in the United States and Canada. GM added 70,000 miles of roadway to the semi-autonomous Super Cruise system’s memory back in 2019, making it compatible...
gmauthority.com
Fully Restored 1970 Chevy K10 Drips With Class: Video
Back in the day, pickup trucks were little more than tools to be used to complete a job, but now, they can be much, much more. Such is the case with this fully restored 1970 Chevy K10, which is now dripping with class and style, as seen in the following feature video.
Down 14% in One Month, Is This Auto Stock a Buy?
Garrett Motion's dominant industry position should allow it to take advantage of a recovery in the automotive market.
