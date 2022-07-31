ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz

By George Gandy
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced that flags on all state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday and Monday to honor fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot while in the line of duty.

Flags were directed by the governor to be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Sunday and will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz’s funeral service on Monday. Flags will be returned to full-staff at sunset following the funeral.

Perinton to ‘Light Blue’ in honor of fallen Rochester Officer Mazurkiewicz

Gov. Hochul said the loss of Officer Mazurkiewicz was a tragedy and said her thoughts are with the Mazurkiewicz family.

“Every day, police officers put their lives on the line to protect New Yorkers, and we will continue taking aggressive action to tackle gun violence in our communities,” Gov. Hochul said. “All of New York grieves the loss of Officer Mazurkiewicz alongside his family, the Rochester Police Department, and the community, and we will never forget his sacrifice.”

Calling hours for Officer Mazurkiewicz are held on Sunday while a funeral service will be open for first responders and families. More information can be found here.

Allen R
3d ago

tackle the gun violence by not doing things like letting the guy out on an O.R who assulted the transit cop after he was already arrested for carrying a loaded illegal firearm!!!! THATS HOW YOU COMBAT VIOLENCE!!! NOT GOING AFTER LEGAL LAW ABIDING OWNERS WHO HAVE NO RECORD OF ANYTHING AND JUST OWN FIREARMS....!!!!!

Kim Bonewell
2d ago

You want to support the Blue Governor Hochul. Get rid if cashless bail and fire District Attorneys who don't follow the law.

Robert Bennett
2d ago

"aggresive action" does not result from Hochul's "bail reform". I call it catch and release to repeat.

