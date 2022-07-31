ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Hollywood Farmers Market closed during police standoff

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzHT5_0gzhYtEe00

The popular Hollywood Farmers Market was closed Sunday after a man fired a gun inside his apartment and threw objects out of his window into the street before barricading himself inside, police said.

No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. following an hours-long standoff with police, said Officer Annie Hernandez.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire on a residential block near the farmers market where vendors set up stalls every Sunday morning.

Police closed several surrounding streets and shut down the market out of abundance of caution, Hernandez said.

Investigators were awaiting a search warrant for the man's apartment, she said. His motives were unclear, she added.

The Hollywood Farmers Market said its vendors and staff were safe.

“If you need access to fresh food and produce and can travel, please visit our sibling market Atwater Village Farmers’ Market," the market said on Facebook.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
KRCB 104.9

Investigation underway into fatal shooting by county deputy

Santa Rosa Police and the Marin County Coroner's office are investigating the shooting death of 36 year old David Chavez of Lower Lake by a Sonoma County deputy Friday.   An autopsy was underway Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Mahurin said results of a toxicology report would likely take several weeks.    The shooting occurred in a creekbed Friday morning, where deputies had caught up with Chavez after he reportedly bushwacked a mile barefoot through thick brush.   "Was there any narcotics or drug use that also caused some of his behavior to escalate the way that it did, and like, again, you talked...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
36K+
Followers
78K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy