UEFA

England wins Euro 2022 with extra-time winner against Germany

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
England's Chloe Kelly (18) celebrates winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. PA Images/Alamy Images

England are European champions after beating Germany, 2-1, in extra time of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Final.

After a scoreless first half, England looked on its way to winning the title in regulation after Ella Toone scored early in the second half. But Germany found its equalizer from Lina Magull in the 79th minute that eventually forced extra time.

The victory is the first ever major trophy for England's women's soccer team, which has never reached a World Cup final. Sunday was the team's first ever appearance in a Euro Final.

England's men's soccer team hasn't won a trophy since it won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. Last year, England lost to Italy in penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 Final (played in 2021).

Germany was without top goalscorer and captain Alexandra Popp, who suffered an injury during warm-ups.

