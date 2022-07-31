Gracie Weyant Swims 2:14.93 200 IM on Final Night of Cary Sectionals

swimswam.com
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Yardbarker
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
cbs17
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
‘My pilot just jumped out’: 911 call paints picture of moments before North Carolina emergency landing
A 911 call released Tuesday afternoon by the City of Raleigh provides new insight into the emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday in which a man was found dead after exiting the plane mid-flight.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Did North Carolina pilot fall or jump before emergency landing?
A lot of questions still linger after a plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday, and later the body of a copilot, 23-year-old Charles Crooks, was found in a nearby neighborhood.
Did the NCAA go too far with punishment for HBCU hoops program?
Shaw University, one of the oldest HBCUs in the country, said its basketball program was hit with excessive penalties by the NCAA. The post Did the NCAA go too far with punishment for HBCU hoops program? appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Meet the 10 vendors of the Johnston County food hall that’s scheduled to open soon
David Chang’s chicken sandwich brand headlines the eateries coming to the Old North State Food Hall.
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
cbs17
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
Governor Cooper meets childhood hero on final day of GalaxyCon in Raleigh
Sunday was the final day of GalaxyCon an event celebrating Comic Books, Sci-Fi, Fantasy and much more in Downtown Raleigh.
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
cbs17
Duke researchers say new method to prevent/treat COVID shows promise in animal studies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A team of scientists at Duke is studying a new way to treat and prevent COVID-19 no matter how the virus mutates. Dr. Qianben Wang and his team are working on a new way to prevent and treat COVID using what’s called CRISPR technology. He says the method temporarily acts on mRNA to decrease an enzyme in the lungs that allows the coronavirus to enter and infect cells.
'Maybe he fell': Questions remain on how NC co-pilot exited mid-flight
A plane carrying two people on board made an emergency landing Friday in Raleigh after trying to land near Raeford.
cbs17
Real estate company operating in Raleigh fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tech real estate companies have profited off the convenience they offer buyers and sellers. Companies can make it easier to go through the process of getting your house on the market or going getting into your dream home. But the Federal Trade Commission says that convenience comes at a cost.
North Carolina nurse, security guard assaulted by patient, police say
A Duke Health employee was assaulted by a patient, according to officials.
Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing
Two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes from Friday's Mega Million drawing. One ticket was sold in Charlotte at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane and the other ticket was sold in Mooresville at a Shop N Save, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Twenty-six people...
