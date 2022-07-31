Gracie Weyant Swims 2:14.93 200 IM on Final Night of Cary Sectionals

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A team of scientists at Duke is studying a new way to treat and prevent COVID-19 no matter how the virus mutates. Dr. Qianben Wang and his team are working on a new way to prevent and treat COVID using what’s called CRISPR technology. He says the method temporarily acts on mRNA to decrease an enzyme in the lungs that allows the coronavirus to enter and infect cells.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO