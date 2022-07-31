ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

1 injured in North Huntsville shooting

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GsIN_0gzhX20x00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Huntsville Police said officers were called to a shooting victim in the 3200-block of Uvalde Lane just after 1 p.m. According to officers, the victim said the shooting occurred in the area.

1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck

Police stated the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the alleged shooter had been arrested.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the call came in about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Huntsville Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial

State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Huntsville man killed in multi-vehicle DeKalb County crash

A Huntsville man died from his injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Cpt. Reginal King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 10:06 a.m. on Alabama 35 near mile marker 14, about six miles south of Fort Payne. Jerome M. Banks Jr., 46, was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy