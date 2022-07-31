1 injured in North Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Huntsville Police said officers were called to a shooting victim in the 3200-block of Uvalde Lane just after 1 p.m. According to officers, the victim said the shooting occurred in the area.

Police stated the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the alleged shooter had been arrested.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.