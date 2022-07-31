ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin River Stabbings: 17-Year-Old Boy Dead, 4 Others Critically Injured While Tubing

By Ashley Palya
 3 days ago
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin’s border with Minnesota. The judge set bond at $1 million cash for Miu, who appeared at the hearing by video. The family of the teen who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota. He would have been a senior at Stillwater High School this fall.
Witnesses recount coming to rescue of Apple River tubing stabbing victims

SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Some of the people who came to the rescue of five people stabbed while tubing down Apple River in Wisconsin recounted the terrifying moments as they encountered the wounded victims. The Saturday afternoon stabbing attack in Somerset, Wisconsin claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy...
Charges Expected in Fatal Apple River Stabbing

(Learfield News Service/Somerset, WI) Charges are expected to be filed today (Monday) against a Minnesota man accused in a deadly stabbing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake stabbed five people Saturday and a 17-year-old Stillwater boy...
UPDATED: St. Croix County Identifies Suspect in Weekend Stabbing Incident

HUDSON, WI (WSAU) — The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect connected with a stabbing incident on the Apple River in the Town of Somerset. Officers say Nicolae Miu of suburban Minneapolis is suspected of stabbing five people as they were tubing down the river Saturday afternoon. One of the victims died at a hospital just across the border in Minnesota, the others were transported to St. Paul and are being treated for abdominal injuries.
Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin

SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
Family of 17-year-old killed in Apple River stabbing speaks out

SOMERSET, Wisconsin — Family members have identified the 17-year-old boy stabbed to death Saturday along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin as Isaac Schuman, a Stillwater High School honor roll student on the cusp of undertaking his senior year. KARE 11 received a statement from the family Sunday evening,...
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday

SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."  
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues

SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday. 
