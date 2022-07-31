Wisconsin River Stabbings: 17-Year-Old Boy Dead, 4 Others Critically Injured While Tubing

www.ibtimes.com
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
fox9.com
3 St. Paul homes, garages and cars hit by stray gunfire Monday night
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Reports of two unknown males shooting at each other Monday night in St. Paul led to three separate properties hit by stray gunfire, and no suspects in custody. On Aug. 1, at around 8:38 p.m., St. Paul Police Department officers responded to the area...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon.
FedEx driver "started to fall asleep" before head-on crash in Carver County, state patrol says
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in Carver County say a FedEx driver was falling asleep when he crashed head-on into a pickup truck Tuesday evening, but both drivers are expected to survive.The FedEx driver, a 27-year-old from Forest Lake, was heading east on Highway 7 in Watertown Township when he "started to fall asleep," the Minnesota State Patrol said. His truck crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram heading in the opposite direction.The 27-year-old was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, per the patrol. The Ram's driver -- a 32-year-old from Mound -- suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.
Man accused of stabbing five people while tubing on Wisconsin River identified
SOMERSET, Wis. (WFRV) – The man accused of stabbing five people, one of which died, while on the Apple River has been identified. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was identified as the man accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River. He is reportedly from Prior Lake, Minnesota.
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin’s border with Minnesota. The judge set bond at $1 million cash for Miu, who appeared at the hearing by video. The family of the teen who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota. He would have been a senior at Stillwater High School this fall.
fox9.com
Witnesses recount coming to rescue of Apple River tubing stabbing victims
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Some of the people who came to the rescue of five people stabbed while tubing down Apple River in Wisconsin recounted the terrifying moments as they encountered the wounded victims. The Saturday afternoon stabbing attack in Somerset, Wisconsin claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy...
Suspect in fatal mass stabbing on Wisconsin river identified, charged with homicide
SOMERSET, Wis. — A 52-year-old Minnesota man is facing a host of charges in connection with a mass stabbing that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four others on Wisconsin’s Apple River on Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson identified the suspect as Nicolae Miu from...
kduz.com
Charges Expected in Fatal Apple River Stabbing
(Learfield News Service/Somerset, WI) Charges are expected to be filed today (Monday) against a Minnesota man accused in a deadly stabbing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake stabbed five people Saturday and a 17-year-old Stillwater boy...
wtaq.com
UPDATED: St. Croix County Identifies Suspect in Weekend Stabbing Incident
HUDSON, WI (WSAU) — The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect connected with a stabbing incident on the Apple River in the Town of Somerset. Officers say Nicolae Miu of suburban Minneapolis is suspected of stabbing five people as they were tubing down the river Saturday afternoon. One of the victims died at a hospital just across the border in Minnesota, the others were transported to St. Paul and are being treated for abdominal injuries.
Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
Does the Apple River stabbing suspect have a strong self-defense claim?
HUDSON, Wis. — Four people continue to recover after being stabbed on the Apple River over the weekend. The suspect told police he acted in self-defense in the incident that killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman. And that's had a lot of people asking: Does Nick Miu have a valid self-defense...
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Teen dead, 4 hurt after man goes on stabbing spree while tubing in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Police say a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota went on a stabbing spree while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, killing a 17-year-old boy, who was also from Minnesota, and critically injuring four other people. The suspect was not previously...
Family of 17-year-old killed in Apple River stabbing speaks out
SOMERSET, Wisconsin — Family members have identified the 17-year-old boy stabbed to death Saturday along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin as Isaac Schuman, a Stillwater High School honor roll student on the cusp of undertaking his senior year. KARE 11 received a statement from the family Sunday evening,...
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Suspected lightning fire destroys home in Washington County
GRANT, Minnesota — A home in rural Washington County is now rubble following an overnight fire in the community of Grant. Fire officials are keeping members of the media a distance from the scene but it is clear from video that the roof on the structure has collapsed, and all that is left is a partial shell.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday.
fox9.com
Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
