Boston, MA

Bill Russell: Family announces NBA, Boston Celtics legend's passing at age 88

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Mike Lawrie via Getty Images.

The NBA was struck with some unfortunate news, as one of the best players in league history in Bill Russell passed away. Russell’s Twitter account shared the unfortunate news on Sunday afternoon.

“Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.”

Russell began his NBA career in 1956 after becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. Russell went on to become one of the best players to ever step foot on the hardwood, winning 11 NBA Championships and five NBA MVP awards. Russell was also the NBA rebounding champion four times and an All-NBA selection 11 times.

His time with the Celtics wasn’t over when his playing career ended though, as he began coaching Boston in 1966 and eventually led the Celtics to two NBA titles. Russell was inducted to the NBA Hall of Fame in 1975 as a player and in 2021 as a coach.

The NBA Finals MVP award is now named after Russell, illustrating his dominance in the league during his career.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver comments on Russell’s passing

Shortly after news of Russell’s passing was announced, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a heartfelt statement, which was tweeted by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports,” Silver said. “The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics – including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards – only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society.

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.

“For nearly 35 years since Bill completing his trailblazing career as the league’s first Black head coach, we were fortunate to see him at every major NBA event, including the NBA Finals, where he presented the Bill Russell Trophy to the Finals MVP.

“I cherished my friendship with Bill and was thrilled when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I often called him basketball’s Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Jeannine, his family and his many friends.”

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BOSTON, MA
