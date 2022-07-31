JD PicKell: Eight wins is the floor for Notre Dame in 2022

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Notre Dame is in the midst of a transitional period. Major conferences are trying left and right to finally rip them away from the independent ranks. Their head coach bolted for the bayou before the Fighting Irish even finished last season. New coach Marcus Freeman was appointed the job with zero head coaching experience. All this added on top of a roster that itself lost a lot of major pieces at important positions. But On3’s JD PicKell still foresees a strong season coming up in South Bend.

Over on the On3 YouTube channel, PicKell broke down Notre Dame’s schedule and explained why he sees a very high floor for the Irish regardless of any other circumstances.

You can watch what PicKell had to say right here or read his comments on the matter in full below.

JD PicKell sees eight wins minimum for Notre Dame

“Now, the schedule is not kind to Notre Dame. They have a date with Ohio State to start the year. They have Clemson and USC on the schedule. They also have North Carolina, Stanford and BYU — all formidable opponents,” PicKell said. “And so if everything just goes horribly, horribly wrong — like Notre Dame just blunders and stumbles and fumbles, all that — the very worst case scenario for me is four losses for Notre Dame. Which is still really solid.

“There’s a lot of programs out there that would do horrific things for an 8-4 record. Think potential: Let’s just say you lose to Ohio State, Clemson and USC. Maybe there’s a world where you stumble against one of those three teams in North Carolina, Stanford or BYU,” he continued. “But I cannot imagine a world where they lose more than four games. Which in the first year for Marcus Freeman that is really solid. Like I said: A lot of teams would trade you their left arm and their kicker for an eight win season. So for Notre Dame the future is bright. I think eight wins is the floor. The ceiling realistically is 9-10 wins. A lot of it, to me, rests on what they can do offensively at the quarterback position that’ll be the key variable.”