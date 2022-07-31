ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Three-star TE Jayvontay Conner commits to Ole Miss

By Jeremy Johnson about 7 hours
Photo courtesy of Jayvontay Conner

Kernersville (N.C) East Forsyth tight end Jayvontay Conner has found his fit in Ole Miss. The three-star was once committed to UCF.

Ole Miss, Oregon and others came after him. Conner had his eyes on Ole Miss and Oregon throughout his recruitment. When they offered, he knew he needed to consider them.

“I knew it was going to be between Ole Miss, Oregon and Pittsburgh,” Conner told On3.

He was in Oxford on Friday. Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff made their move and sealed the deal in recruiting Conner.

Ole Miss’ offensive scheme and plan to utilize Conner as a pass-catcher played a big role in helping the Rebels quickly climb to the top. Kiffin and staff plan on lining Conner up all over the field as a pass-catching threat.

“When I went there and saw everything and they talked me through their offense and everything, the success of the tight ends that have been in coach Kiffin’s offense really won me over,” Conner told On3. “I learned a lot about their offense and they showed me different ways that they can get me the ball.”

Conner took note of Ole Miss’ fun-loving culture as well.

“They have a lot of fun and you see that when you get there,” Conner said. “The coaches are really energetic. They’re like a family over there. They’re really supportive of each other.”

