ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Live from Spartanburg: Markee Anderson announcement

By Wes Mitchell about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JoqCO_0gzhV1dI00

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson will announce his decision Sunday at 3 p.m. during a ceremony at his church.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder will announce from a final four of South Carolina, North Carolina, Clemson and LSU after taking official visits to all four programs this summer.

LINK: LIVE FROM SPARTANBURG: Markee Anderson announcement at 3 p.m.

It’s decision day for Markee Anderson

It could be three commitments from priority targets in two days for the South Carolina football program.

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson will announce his decision Sunday at 3 p.m. during a ceremony at his church.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder will announce from a final four of South Carolina, North Carolina, Clemson and LSU after taking official visits to all four programs this summer.

[Get four months of Gamecock Central for $1!]

The recruiting industry considers Anderson to be the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State for the class of 2023.

Anderson is the No. 143 overall prospect and No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

A priority target for South Carolina offensive line coach Greg Adkins and Co., Anderson has long been considered a lean to the Gamecocks but a recent push from North Carolina, where his friend and teammate D.J. Geth recently committed, brought that thought process into doubt.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, which factors in industry predictions, visits, historic trends, and social media sentiment on an AI platform, still likes the Gamecocks’ chances, giving them an 82.3 percent chance to land Anderson.

If Anderson chooses South Carolina, he would be their 15th commitment in the 2023 class, and the Gamecocks’ highest-rated commitment.

He would also be the eighth four-star prospect in the class after Sumter (S.C.) four-star EDGE Monteque Rhames committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday and three-star OL Jatavius Shivers committed on Sunday.

The Gamecocks’ class is currently ranked No. 24 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings and No. 8 in the SEC.

[Join us Aug. 20 at Steel Hands Brewing for the 2022 Gamecock Central Kickoff Party]

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Markee Anderson:

“Vicious run blocker with dynamite pop in his hands. Measured at 6-foot-3, 304 pounds with a 6-foot-7 wing-span prior to his junior season. Plays all over the line for what is traditionally a top high school program in South Carolina, but projects inside at the next level. A dominant run blocker with an explosive punch. Regularly plants opposing defensive linemen and linebackers on initial contact. Plays low and gets underneath the pads of defensive linemen. Functional strength shows up in track and field, where he was the state runner up in the shot put as a junior with a throw of 55-4.5 feet. Shows quick feet in pulling and working in space. Tests as an average athlete in terms of change of direction.”

Discuss Markee Anderson’s recruitment and South Carolina football on The Insiders Forum!

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dante Reno, South Carolina QB recruit, throws major shade at Clemson

Dante Reno doubled down on his commitment to South Carolina and Gamecock fans on Tuesday. The future Gamecock QB shared in a video posted to Twitter by “The Spurs Up Show” where he extolled the virtues of the school, and said “being able to get back to the top” is a priority. Reno didn’t miss the opportunity to throw shade at South Carolina’s in-state rival, Clemson, stating “South Carolina it’s the place down there. It’s not Clemson, it’s not any other school, it’s South Carolina.”
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lyn-J Dixon, former Clemson RB and one-time Tennessee commit, reportedly transferring to SEC school

Lyn-J Dixon was committed to Tennessee back in 2017. But, ultimately, the 4-star running back in the class of 2018 decommitted and ended up at Clemson. He spent the past 4 seasons with the Tigers before entering the transfer portal in September of 2021. He transferred to West Virginia, but never played for the Mountaineers and re-entered the portal in July.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal

Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#State Of South Carolina#Track And Field#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Clemson#Lsu#Gamecock Central#The Palmetto State#Gamecocks
ClutchPoints

Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend

The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
INMAN, SC
wpde.com

One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy