Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson will announce his decision Sunday at 3 p.m. during a ceremony at his church.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder will announce from a final four of South Carolina, North Carolina, Clemson and LSU after taking official visits to all four programs this summer.

LINK: LIVE FROM SPARTANBURG: Markee Anderson announcement at 3 p.m.

It’s decision day for Markee Anderson

It could be three commitments from priority targets in two days for the South Carolina football program.

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson will announce his decision Sunday at 3 p.m. during a ceremony at his church.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder will announce from a final four of South Carolina, North Carolina, Clemson and LSU after taking official visits to all four programs this summer.

[Get four months of Gamecock Central for $1!]

The recruiting industry considers Anderson to be the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State for the class of 2023.

Anderson is the No. 143 overall prospect and No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

A priority target for South Carolina offensive line coach Greg Adkins and Co., Anderson has long been considered a lean to the Gamecocks but a recent push from North Carolina, where his friend and teammate D.J. Geth recently committed, brought that thought process into doubt.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, which factors in industry predictions, visits, historic trends, and social media sentiment on an AI platform, still likes the Gamecocks’ chances, giving them an 82.3 percent chance to land Anderson.

If Anderson chooses South Carolina, he would be their 15th commitment in the 2023 class, and the Gamecocks’ highest-rated commitment.

He would also be the eighth four-star prospect in the class after Sumter (S.C.) four-star EDGE Monteque Rhames committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday and three-star OL Jatavius Shivers committed on Sunday.

The Gamecocks’ class is currently ranked No. 24 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings and No. 8 in the SEC.

[Join us Aug. 20 at Steel Hands Brewing for the 2022 Gamecock Central Kickoff Party]

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Markee Anderson:

“Vicious run blocker with dynamite pop in his hands. Measured at 6-foot-3, 304 pounds with a 6-foot-7 wing-span prior to his junior season. Plays all over the line for what is traditionally a top high school program in South Carolina, but projects inside at the next level. A dominant run blocker with an explosive punch. Regularly plants opposing defensive linemen and linebackers on initial contact. Plays low and gets underneath the pads of defensive linemen. Functional strength shows up in track and field, where he was the state runner up in the shot put as a junior with a throw of 55-4.5 feet. Shows quick feet in pulling and working in space. Tests as an average athlete in terms of change of direction.”

Discuss Markee Anderson’s recruitment and South Carolina football on The Insiders Forum!