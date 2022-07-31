Grand Lake Board of Trustees change use tax policy, discuss marijuana ballot measure

www.skyhinews.com
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Tina Peters, GOP candidates sue to stop recount, alleging El Paso County uses 'unreliable' voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
coloradonewsline.com
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
coloradopolitics.com
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating.
coloradopols.com
State Rep. Edie Hooton Withdraws from Race in HD-10
As Marianne Goodland reports for the publication formerly known as The Colorado Statesman:. In a surprise move, state Rep. Edie Hooton announced on Saturday she would not seek reelection to the state House. The Boulder Democrat representing District 10 was running for her fourth and final term in the House…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora and Denver look to ban taxing government fees
Some call it "double taxation." Now, Denver and Aurora are taking up ordinances to exempt government fees -- such as plastic bags fees -- from taxation. While the individual fees may be small, they add up fast. The latest fee -- 27 cents on anything you get delivered -- is expected to generate $76 million in state revenue the first year alone. But, it's also a local revenue generator for some cities that are taxing the fee to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Since the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, was passed -- requiring tax...
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions
DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
5280.com
Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him
On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
denverite.com
Sun Valley residents want to turn the defunct Zuni plant into a public market but Xcel may have other plans
Since 2015, the Zuni Generating Station near the South Platte River and W. 13th Avenue has sat idle. It provided Denverites with steam and electricity for over a 100 years but in 2015 the plant was retired and in 2021 it was decommissioned. So, what’s the plan for the over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure
A lot has changed near the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. in the past three months as the Weld County Department of Public Works and project contractor, IHC Scott, work to construct a [...] This post Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure previously appeared on North Forty News.
CALDARA | Transit solves homeless problem
The Regional Transportation District has solved Denver’s seemingly intractable homeless problem. They have decided to house them all on their buses and trains! For all of August RTD, and other agencies, will be charging absolutely no fare to (endlessly) ride buses and trains. Under the guise of reducing air pollution, RTD’s “Zero Fare for Better...
ngazette.com
Tackling Crime & Homelessness At I-70 & Kipling
One of the most frequent concerns I, and my Jeffco counterparts, hear from residents is the growth of persons experiencing homelessness in our community. Residents cite criminal activity, overall safety, debris and property devaluation as their primary complaints when asking their governments to “fix” this issue. As I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
frontporchne.com
Denver Gun Safety Laws Could Hit a Roadblock
The stream of tragic mass shootings and the rising rates of gun violence have intensified the calls for local lawmakers to pass meaningful gun safety legislation. In May, Denver implemented a concealed carry ordinance to prohibit guns in city buildings and public parks. Designating certain types of locations as sensitive spaces where guns are banned has yielded significant decreases in gun violence in other cities.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Why do so many Colorado rental cars have out-of-state license plates?
Karen from Denver wants to know why so many Colorado rental cars have Florida license plates and if they pay any Colorado taxes and fees.
Where the Cherry Creek Trail diverts - and why
DENVER — Cyclists and pedestrians who travel along Denver’s Cherry Creek trail are met with an odd permanent detour near Denver Country Club. While the bike path travels all along Cherry Creek from the confluence of the Platte River near downtown, the trail diverges from the creek near Downing Street.
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, breaks longest-standing fish record in state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Remembering the 1976 Big Thompson Canyon flood
Sunday marks the 46th anniversary of the Big Thompson Canyon flood, which claimed the lives of 144 people and earned the unfortunate title of the deadliest flash flood in Colorado history.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
Comments / 0