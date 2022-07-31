ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

LOOK: 5-star 2024 cornerback Desmond Ricks visits Florida

By Keegan Pope about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Five-star defensive back Desmond Ricks. (On3)

No uncommitted prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle is more coveted than Chesapeake (Va.) IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is the No. 2 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus and the highest-ranked player yet to make a commitment in his class. The likes of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, LSU and Florida State are heavily in pursuit.

And while the Crimson Tide hold an early lead, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), in-state Florida is looking to make a move with Ricks. The Gators hosted him over the weekend for their Friday Night Lights event and barbecue. And on Sunday, Ricks posted photos of him and defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

Ricks was among a large contingent of visitors in Gainesville, including a number of four- and five-star visitors in both the 2023 and 2024 classes. However, his attention was very much focused on Raymond, who is considered one of the elite recruiters and develops of defensive backs in college football.

“Coach Raymond is the reason I’m here,” Desmond Ricks told GatorsOnline. “Everybody else is having their cookout today. But I decided to come here to see Coach Raymond because he’s the best doing it.

… With him being known for developing players, my development is the No. 1 thing I’m looking for in a school.”

Ricks named Florida in his top 10 on July 9, along with Alabama, Jackson State, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC. There is still plenty of time to go in his recruitment, though, with the earliest he expects to make a commitment being after his upcoming junior season.

Gator Country

Jones has the Florida Gators in his top five following his FNL visit

One of the biggest needs remaining for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class is offensive linemen and they had one of their top targets on campus last weekend. Offensive lineman Caden Jones (6-7, 305, New Orleans, LA. De La Salle) was on campus and worked out for the staff during Friday Night Lights.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Changes Within Gators Offense Generates Excitement Along Offensive Line

The Florida Gators have officially reported for fall camp, the start of their first season under head coach Billy Napier and a new generation of UF football. With a new start and a new season set to take place, there will also be plenty of changes made both institutionally and schematically within all areas of Florida's system. For the team's offense, specifically, that will undoubtedly be an area of dramatic change.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Chomp: Florida on fire with 4 commitments from 4-stars 🔥

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. It’s been a very eventful and exciting few days for the Gators, and we’re diving straight into all of the good recruiting news. 🎉 4 recruits commit to the Gators. The Gators are staying hot...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Sproat to return to Florida, did not sign with Mets

An unexpected development has left Florida’s baseball roster loaded with pitching talent. Brandon Sproat, who spent much of the 2022 season in the Gators’ Friday-night role, did not sign a professional contract after he was selected with the 90th overall pick by the New York Mets. According to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Anthony Salazar

Clay County high school football teams expected to make playoffs in 2022 season

With the start of the 2022 high school football season being a month away, three schools in Clay County have the best chance to make a significant run in the FHSAA playoffs. Fleming Island finished last season with a 6-5 record and 3-2 7A District 3 record, according to MaxPreps. Even though Fleming Island finished the season a game above .500 and plays in one of Florida’s toughest classifications, they have the necessary pieces to make a significant run for the 2022 season. Sophomore quarterback Cibastian Broughton started as a freshman last season and will continue to develop. Broughton has a senior-heavy team to help him win games this season. Four-star running back Sam Singleton and three-star Darion Domineck are explosive weapons on offense that are wanted by some of the top college programs in the country. Fleming Island also has explosive defensive players in three-star linebacker Abram Wright and Jhace Edwards who combined for 143 total tackles. If Broughton improves his sophomore year and key players on both sides of the ball stay healthy, the sky is the limit for Fleming Island. Fleming Island’s first matchup is against Clay High on August 26.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs

ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”

Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Person
Corey Raymond
WCJB

Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”. Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Butler Enterprises hires new Director of Marketing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a statement released from Butler Marketing, the company announced that Ashley Bryant, a longtime Gainesville native, has been hired as the Director of Marketing. Butler Enterprises is home to Butler Plaza, which is the largest shopping center in all of North Central Florida and home...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Multiple children, baby hospitalized after wreck on I-75

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - At least five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 406 on I-75. They say one adult and four...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Live Oak man killed in single vehicle crash

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning while driving on County Road 250. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 60-year-old man was headed east on the county road near 167th Road around midnight. His car veered off the roadway...
LIVE OAK, FL
On3.com

On3.com

