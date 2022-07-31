LOOK: 5-star 2024 cornerback Desmond Ricks visits Florida

Five-star defensive back Desmond Ricks. (On3)

No uncommitted prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle is more coveted than Chesapeake (Va.) IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is the No. 2 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus and the highest-ranked player yet to make a commitment in his class. The likes of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, LSU and Florida State are heavily in pursuit.

And while the Crimson Tide hold an early lead, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), in-state Florida is looking to make a move with Ricks. The Gators hosted him over the weekend for their Friday Night Lights event and barbecue. And on Sunday, Ricks posted photos of him and defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

Ricks was among a large contingent of visitors in Gainesville, including a number of four- and five-star visitors in both the 2023 and 2024 classes. However, his attention was very much focused on Raymond, who is considered one of the elite recruiters and develops of defensive backs in college football.

“Coach Raymond is the reason I’m here,” Desmond Ricks told GatorsOnline. “Everybody else is having their cookout today. But I decided to come here to see Coach Raymond because he’s the best doing it.

… With him being known for developing players, my development is the No. 1 thing I’m looking for in a school.”

Ricks named Florida in his top 10 on July 9, along with Alabama, Jackson State, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC. There is still plenty of time to go in his recruitment, though, with the earliest he expects to make a commitment being after his upcoming junior season.